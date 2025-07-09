“Jasprit Bumrah ke pair padne padte hai” - Team India all-rounder has a fun chat with star pacer ahead of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test [Watch]

Team India's bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah were involved in a fun banter ahead of the third Test against England at Lord's Cricket Ground. Thakur cheekily said that he would have to touch the star cricketer's feet after Bumrah called him 'Lord'.

Ad

Thakur, who played the opening Test of the series, couldn't make full use of the opportunity, going wicketless in the first innings and managing two in the second. Moreover, the 33-year-old registered two single-digit scores at Headingley, forcing India to drop him for the Edgbaston Test.

In a video uploaded by the BCCI of Team India's practice session at Lord's, the pace spearhead teased Thakur over fans fondly calling him 'Lord Shardul'. He commented:

Ad

Trending

"Lord, dekho, Lord's. (See, Lord, Lord's).

In response, the Palghar-born cricketer hilariously stated:

"Abhi Jasprit Bumrah ke pair padne padte hain. (Now I have to touch Jasprit Bumrah's feet)."

The right-arm pacer then claimed:

"Inka badappan hai. Main inke saath khada hoon, vahin main jeet gaya. (It's his greatness. The fact that I'm standing alongside him, means I've won)."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The No.1 ranked Test bowler had missed the Edgbaston Test to manage his workload. However, captain Shubman Gill confirmed after the second Test that Bumrah will return to the playing XI at Lord's.

Jasprit Bumrah played a pivotal role in Team India's victory over England at Lord's in 2021

Jasprit Bumrah claimed a 5fer at Headingley. (Image Credits: Getty)

Notably, Bumrah was instrumental in India's memorable 151-run victory at Lord's in 2021. Although his 26 overs in the first innings of that Test didn't result in any wicket, he picked up three in the second as Team India successfully defended 271.

The visitors' spirits are also high following a historic victory at Edgbaston. The right-arm speedster is likely to replace Prasidh Krishna for the Lord's Test, partnering Akash Deep for the new-ball duties. England have confirmed one change to their XI, bringing in Jofra Archer for Josh Tongue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news