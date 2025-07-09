“Jasprit Bumrah ke pair padne padte hai” - Team India all-rounder has a fun chat with star pacer ahead of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test [Watch]

Team India's bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah were involved in a fun banter ahead of the third Test against England at Lord's Cricket Ground. Thakur cheekily said that he would have to touch the star cricketer's feet after Bumrah called him 'Lord'.
Thakur, who played the opening Test of the series, couldn't make full use of the opportunity, going wicketless in the first innings and managing two in the second. Moreover, the 33-year-old registered two single-digit scores at Headingley, forcing India to drop him for the Edgbaston Test.
In a video uploaded by the BCCI of Team India's practice session at Lord's, the pace spearhead teased Thakur over fans fondly calling him 'Lord Shardul'. He commented:
"Lord, dekho, Lord's. (See, Lord, Lord's).
In response, the Palghar-born cricketer hilariously stated:
"Abhi Jasprit Bumrah ke pair padne padte hain. (Now I have to touch Jasprit Bumrah's feet)."
The right-arm pacer then claimed:
"Inka badappan hai. Main inke saath khada hoon, vahin main jeet gaya. (It's his greatness. The fact that I'm standing alongside him, means I've won)."
The No.1 ranked Test bowler had missed the Edgbaston Test to manage his workload. However, captain Shubman Gill confirmed after the second Test that Bumrah will return to the playing XI at Lord's.
Jasprit Bumrah played a pivotal role in Team India's victory over England at Lord's in 2021
Notably, Bumrah was instrumental in India's memorable 151-run victory at Lord's in 2021. Although his 26 overs in the first innings of that Test didn't result in any wicket, he picked up three in the second as Team India successfully defended 271.
The visitors' spirits are also high following a historic victory at Edgbaston. The right-arm speedster is likely to replace Prasidh Krishna for the Lord's Test, partnering Akash Deep for the new-ball duties. England have confirmed one change to their XI, bringing in Jofra Archer for Josh Tongue.
