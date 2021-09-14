Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Sangakkara lead wishes as Lasith Malinga announces retirement from T20 cricket

Veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga announced his T20 retirement on Tuesday, which marked his retirement from all forms of the game.
Malinga had announced his retirement from Tests in 2011 and ODIs in 2019. Earlier this year, Lasith Malinga bid farewell to franchise cricket after being released by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians.
Meanwhile, lots of wishes came in for the celebrated pace bowler on social media soon after his announcement. Jasprit Bumrah, who shared the new ball for Mumbai Indians alongside Lasith Malinga, posted a heartfelt note for the pacer.
Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who saw Lasith Malinga grow as a cricketer, also posted a warm message. Sangakkara also wished Malinga luck in his second innings.
Here are some of the other wishes Malinga received:
"Today I have decided to give 100 percent rest to my T20 bowling shoes" - Lasith Malinga
The 38-year-old Lasith Malinga, who led Sri Lanka to the T20 World Cup title in 2014, shared a heartwarming message while announcing his retirement. He said:
"Today is a very special day for me. I want to thank each one of you who have supported me throughout my T20 career. Today I have decided to give 100 percent rest to my T20 bowling shoes.
"I want to thank Sri Lanka cricket board, Mumbai Indians, Melbourne Stars, Kent Cricket Club, Rangpur Riders, Guyana Warriors, Maratha Warriors and Montreal Tigers."
However, Lasith Malinga vouched to remain closely connected to the game and share his knowledge with youngsters.
"I now want to share my experience with young cricketers who want to play franchise cricket and for their national team. While my shoes rest, my love for the game will never ask for rest. Looking forward to seeing our youngsters make history," he added.
Also Read
Laith Malinga, the first bowler to pick up 100 T20 wickets, finishes with 107 scalps at a strike rate of 16.60, an economy of 7.07 and an average of 19.68.