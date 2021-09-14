Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Sangakkara lead wishes as Lasith Malinga announces retirement from T20 cricket

Veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga announced his T20 retirement on Tuesday, which marked his retirement from all forms of the game.

Malinga had announced his retirement from Tests in 2011 and ODIs in 2019. Earlier this year, Lasith Malinga bid farewell to franchise cricket after being released by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, lots of wishes came in for the celebrated pace bowler on social media soon after his announcement. Jasprit Bumrah, who shared the new ball for Mumbai Indians alongside Lasith Malinga, posted a heartfelt note for the pacer.

Congratulations on an illustrious career, Mali and all the very best for everything the future holds. It was a pleasure playing alongside you. https://t.co/8dkjndMgQ2 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 14, 2021

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who saw Lasith Malinga grow as a cricketer, also posted a warm message. Sangakkara also wished Malinga luck in his second innings.

Here are some of the other wishes Malinga received:

Congrats on an awesome career. Your contribution to Sri Lanka and world cricket will stand for all time. Been such a pleasure playing with you. All the very best in what you decide to do from now. So much knowledge to give. Legend !!! https://t.co/iuvu3pI9ip — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) September 14, 2021

Much love mate - loved every moment with you. Genuine legend, keep smiling my guy 🥰 https://t.co/zhl5YS88Ci — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) September 14, 2021

Congratulations @ninety9sl on your tremendous career. It is proud moment for being in same era.

Thank you for giving us such a wonderful memories.#retirement https://t.co/GJ20DCxIaR — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) September 14, 2021

Time I first faced you in the Galle nets as a 18 year old net bowler to the Curly coloured hair icon you have left us with amazing memories!! Fantastic team mate.. wishing you all the very best my friend and thank you!! https://t.co/IV7HiZLh0i — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) September 14, 2021

"Today I have decided to give 100 percent rest to my T20 bowling shoes" - Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga finishes with 107 T20I scalps

The 38-year-old Lasith Malinga, who led Sri Lanka to the T20 World Cup title in 2014, shared a heartwarming message while announcing his retirement. He said:

"Today is a very special day for me. I want to thank each one of you who have supported me throughout my T20 career. Today I have decided to give 100 percent rest to my T20 bowling shoes.

"I want to thank Sri Lanka cricket board, Mumbai Indians, Melbourne Stars, Kent Cricket Club, Rangpur Riders, Guyana Warriors, Maratha Warriors and Montreal Tigers."

However, Lasith Malinga vouched to remain closely connected to the game and share his knowledge with youngsters.

"I now want to share my experience with young cricketers who want to play franchise cricket and for their national team. While my shoes rest, my love for the game will never ask for rest. Looking forward to seeing our youngsters make history," he added.

Laith Malinga, the first bowler to pick up 100 T20 wickets, finishes with 107 scalps at a strike rate of 16.60, an economy of 7.07 and an average of 19.68.

