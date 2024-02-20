Jasprit Bumrah hasn't landed in Ranchi with Indian team ahead of fourth Test against England: Reports

Star Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah hasn't arrived with the Indian team at the Ranchi airport ahead of the fourth Test to be played against England from Friday, February 23.

According to a report from News18, only Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep were the two pacers in the hosts' squad that arrived at the Ranchi airport on Wednesday.

It appears that reports that were earlier making the rounds, of the hosts looking to manage Jasprit Bumrah's workload in the fourth Test, are true given the pacer was reportedly not a part of the Indian contingent that landed in Ranchi.

Expand Tweet

India have momentum on their side with a 2-1 lead in the series after they thumped England in Rajkot by 434 runs - their biggest Test victory margin ever.

Jasprit Bumrah's output for India in this series has been staggering

With 17 wickets in six innings at a mind-boggling average of 13.64, Jasprit Bumrah has been the best bowler from both teams this series so far. Generally, conditions in the Indian subcontinent suit the spinners and the fast bowlers play the supporting role.

However, Bumrah throughout the series has produced spells with crucial breakthroughs just when the hosts needed some inspiration. He was just outstanding with his nine wickets in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, bagging a Player of the Match award.

If India rest Bumrah, it will be interesting to see what kind of pitch they offer the visitors in Ranchi. If it is a rank turner, they could bring in Axar Patel and play with four spinners and a lone seamer in Siraj.

If the hosts decide to go with the Rajkot combination, they could have another look at Mukesh Kumar or hand his Bengal teammate Akash Deep the debut. England will need to find a way to bounce back after their 'Bazball' approach faced heavy scrutiny post the Rajkot thumping.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App