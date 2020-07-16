Former England spinner Graeme Swann is of the opinion that the Indian team boasting a pace battery consisting of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma are capable of bowling out any team for not many runs on the board.

Jasprit Bumrah was in incredible form against West Indies: Graeme Swann

Graeme Swann had witnessed the Indian team in action last year away to the West Indies and was fascinated by the way the Indian pace attack completely bamboozled the West Indies batting line-up winning the two-match Test series 2-0.

The Indian team's pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, was so impressive that they picked up 33 out of the possible 40 wickets.

"I thought it was incredible and I said at the time, this Indian team right now would bowl out any team in the world cheaply with this bowling attack. The way they're bowling right now, and I stand by that it's incredible. We were there and that was an Indian team, an Indian bowling attack in unbelievable form. Jasprit Bumrah was in incredible form in that series," Graeme Swann said in the chat show Sony Ten Pit Stop.

England got their selection wrong by dropping Stuart Broad: Graeme Swann

International cricket returned on July 8 as West Indies beat England at Southampton by 4 wickets, in the first of three Tests. Graeme Swann believes that England underestimated the West Indies and made wrong team choices, especially in the bowling attack with the omission of Stuart Broad.

After James Anderson and Mark Wood failed to impress, Graeme Swann shared that he feels Stuart Broad would have provided the consistency in line and length. He also added that the result of the match might have been different had Broad been there.

"I think England underestimated the West Indies, even subconsciously, and they picked the wrong team. England got their team selection wrong by dropping Stuart Broad. I will keep banging on about this. England blunted their whole bowling attack by not playing Stuart Broad. A fast bowler who can bowl 25 overs a day on the sport, never bowl a bad ball, day in day out, same pace -- that is Stuart Broad. He is the foil for James Anderson," Graeme Swann asserted.

England will be looking to bounce back in the second Test at Old Trafford which will be played on July 16. West Indies, on the other hand, will be high on confidence and will be looking to push on for a series win.