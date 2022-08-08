Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss 2022 Asia Cup due to back injury - Reports

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will reportedly not participate in the upcoming 2022 Asia Cup due to a back injury. The 28-year-old became the second bowler to be ruled out of the tournament after Harshal Patel, who is nursing a rib injury.

The injury is not considered to threaten the seamer's presence in the all-important 2022 T20 World Cup later this year in Australia. His recusal from the Asia Cup squad is apparently only a precautionary measure, keeping the big picture in mind.

The right-arm pacer was last seen during the three-match ODI series against England, before being rested for the tour to the Caribbean and Zimbabwe.

Incidentally, the senior pacer was ruled out of the third ODI against England at Old Trafford, Manchester and was replaced by Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI. A senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity:

"Jasprit Bumrah has a back injury and will not play in the Asia Cup. He is our main bowler and we would like him to be back in action before the T20 World Cup. We can't risk him in the Asia Cup and the injury could aggravate."

India are on the lookout to win their third Asia Cup on the trot and will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 (Sunday) at the Dubai International Stadium.

The squad for the tournament is likely to be announced soon, with the deadline set for August 8 (Monday).

Jasprit Bumrah to report to the NCA for rehabilitation

Recurring back injuries to Bumrah are a form of concern, with several experts having already predicted the same due to his unorthodox bowling action.

The pacer will head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to conduct rehabilitation work to be fit in time for India's home season in the September-October window.

He is currently on holiday with his family in the United States of America.

India will want a fit Jasprit Bumrah as they set their eye on the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Edited by Ankush Das