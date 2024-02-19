Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested for Ranchi Test: Reports

Team India lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to be rested for the fourth Test against England, which begins in Ranchi on Friday, February 23. Earlier, there were reports that the right-arm fast bowler could be given a break for the third Test in Rajkot, but he ended up playing the match.

India hammered England by 434 runs in the Rajkot Test on Sunday, February 18. India declared their second innings on Day 4 at 430/4 and set England a target of 557. The visitors folded up for 122 in 39.4 overs.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Bumrah is unlikely to be part of India’s playing XI in Ranchi for the fourth Test of the series against England. The Indian team is set to fly out of Rajkot on Tuesday and Bumrah is unlikely to travel with the side. He might drive down to Ahmedabad from Rajkot on Monday itself.

The report added that whether the 30-year-old plays in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala could depend on the result of the fourth Test.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj was rested for the second Test in Visakhapatnam. Also, Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the third Test so that he could play in the Ranji Trophy, will rejoin the Test squad in Ranchi. It remains to be seen if India seek a replacement for Bumrah in case he is rested for the next match.

Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker in the India-England Test series

Team India’s lead pacer is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing India vs England Test series. In three matches, he has picked up 17 wickets at an average of 13.65.

England left-arm spinner Tom Hartley is second on the list with 16 scalps at an average of 33.19, while Ravindra Jadeja has picked up 12 wickets in two Tests at an average of 25.92.

Bumrah picked up six wickets in the first Test in Hyderabad and was Player of the Match for claiming nine scalps in Visakhapatnam. He picked up one wicket each in both innings of the Rajkot Test. The right-arm pacer has bowled a total of 80.5 overs in the three Test matches so far.

