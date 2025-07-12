"Jasprit Bumrah looked like he wasn't ready for it" - Dinesh Karthik opens up on ball change controversy in 2025 ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has shared his thoughts on the Duke ball controversy on Day 2 of the third Test between India and England at Lord's on Friday (July 11). During the first session of the day's play, Indian captain Shubman Gill requested the second new ball to be changed after just 63 deliveries. As per Gill, the ball had lost its shape and become too soft.

The incident occurred despite Indian ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah putting his team on top with his opening spell, where he took three wickets off his first 14 balls. Although, the ball generated movement, the major concern for Gill was its softness.

The visitors were not happy with the replacement ball either. It didn't offer anything to the pacers and was apparently older than the previous ball. As a result, India could not stop England's Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse from stitching an unbeaten 82-run stand until Lunch.

During an interaction with Mel Jones and Stuart Broad on Sky Sports, Dinesh Karthik said he found the incident a little weird while suggesting that Jasprit Bumrah disagreed with Shubman Gill's decision to request a different ball. He said (via YouTube channel 'Sky Sports Cricket'):

"A bit odd, considering how much that ball was moving, probably the most in this Test match and consistently as well. They delivered 63 balls with it and quite a few of them moved. So, I don't know what the conversation was. It felt like [Mohammed] Siraj initiated that and Shubman was there, Bumrah looked like he wasn't ready for it to be changed, but it happened." (5:51)

"But, what followed after was even more interesting, as they were upset with the ball that was given. Because, that didn't move at all and they kept pleading to the umpire and eventually that ball got changed as well. But, even that was slightly older in nature. It was a bizarre bit of action for about an hour," he added.

Despite the controversy, Broad praised Jasprit Bumrah for dismissing Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Chris Woakes in quick succession and putting the hosts in a spot of bother. The former pacer felt Bumrah deserved to get on the Lord's Honors Board with his exceptional figures of 5/74.

"To be honest, that spell of getting Stokes, Root, and Woakes summed up what Jasprit Bumrah does really," Broad said. "He challenges the best batters in the world, brings all sorts of dismissals. It was an amazing drama, amazing theater, and actually part of the reason I love Test cricket. Blue sky. Lord's, packed house, and everyone engaged into what's happening in the cricket field. It was wonderful. He really deserved to end up on honors board."

Stuart Broad praises Jofra Archer's return in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

England speedster Jofra Archer returned to Test cricket after more than four years, last featuring against India in February 2021. On his return, Archer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) with only his third delivery of the game.

In the aforementioned interaction, Stuart Broad lauded Archer for securing an early breakthrough for the hosts and pointed to the pacer's emotions.

"It was wonderful, wasn't it. I think my favorite moment of the day apart from Bumrah's three wickets where you're watching the world's best operate in a beautiful Test match spectacle. Seeing the emotion come out of Jofra Archer when that slip catch was taken by Harry Brook, it was pure joy," Broad said (10:23).

Broad also noted the help received by Jofra Archer to play Test cricket after a long time. He opined that the dismissal was a product of his "hard work" to get back on the field.

"There'll be a lot of people that have helped him over the last four years to get back to test match cricket. I'm talking about physios from franchises, England physios and strength and condition coaches that have traveled around the UK and probably around the world to help him."

"There'll be lot of people watching on television who can't be here today go, 'Well done, Jof.' So, full reward. Yes, it's only a wicket but that wicket was a great reward for a lot of hard work of getting back on the field," he added.

England were bundled out for 387 in their first innings. India ended the second day at 145/3.

