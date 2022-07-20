Jasprit Bumrah loses world No. 1 ODI ranking to Trent Boult a week after attaining the top spot

Just a week after becoming the new world No.1 ODI bowler, Jasprit Bumrah has lost the top spot to New Zealand pacer Trent Boult. Bumrah took eight wickets in the first two matches of India's recently concluded ODI series against England but missed the third ODI.

Jasprit Bumrah now has 703 rating points to his name in ODI cricket. The right-arm fast bowler is only a point behind Boult on the leaderboard. Shaheen Afridi, Josh Hazlewood and Mujeeb ur Rahman retained their places in the top-five of the rankings.

Chris Woakes missed the three ODIs against India and dropped to ninth position. Mohammad Nabi benefitted from it as he climbed to eighth position.

Woakes has also dropped by a spot on the ICC ODI Rankings for all-rounders. The England star is down to No. 6 with New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme replacing him in the top-five. India's Hardik Pandya has jumped to eighth position on the all-rounders' charts following a stellar performance against England.

Jasprit Bumrah is not the only Indian to slip on ICC ODI Rankings

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have dropped on the ICC ODI Rankings for batters (Image: Getty)

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also slipped on the ICC ODI Rankings after the conclusion of the series against England. Kohli's disappointing run with the willow continued against England as he lost his wicket cheaply in the two ODIs that he played.

Meanwhile, Rassie van der Dussen smashed a match-winning century against England on Tuesday, July 19, at the Riverside Ground in Durham. His hundred has helped him overtake Kohli on the ICC ODI Rankings for batters. The South African holds the third spot, with Virat and Rohit Sharma behind him at fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

