Jasprit Bumrah is one player we missed a lot: India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on workload management

Team India's fielding coach Paras Mhambrey opened up on the importance of workload management, citing just how much India have missed Jasprit Bumrah's services. Arguably India's most-priced asset among bowlers across formats, Bumrah has been out of action since September last year due to a stress fracture in his lower back.

He missed out on the T20 World Cup as well as the World Test Championship final and the void was evident in terms of the quality of Indian bowling. Mhambrey reckons that discussions will soon begin about rotating bowlers to create bench strength with all the cricket India has been playing across formats.

Speaking to the reporters after India's emphatic win over West Indies in the first Test in Dominica, here's what Paras Mhambrey had to say about workload management among bowlers:

"If we look at the last 1-1.5 years Bumrah is one player we missed a lot. As of now, there haven’t been any discussions on who will play white ball and who will play red ball but going forward we have to give breaks to individual bowlers. The moment we give a break to a bowler we can bring another one which will create bench strength.”

Paras Mhambrey on Mukesh Kumar

Paras Mhambrey has already identified Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar as a potential part of India's pace attack in Tests moving forward. While the trio of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah seem to be the first choice when fit, Mhambrey feels Mukesh can be groomed to strengthen the depth in pace options.

On this, Mhambrey stated:

“This is my opportunity to work with him (Mukesh) and create bench strength. We have Siraj now who is bowling well to supplement him we have Shami and Bumrah there and we need to create a bench strength even beyond that. It is a good opportunity for Mukesh to sit with the people here talk to them and learn. There are a lot of senior bowlers here for him to interact with."

Bumrah could reportedly be back playing for India in the Ireland T20Is in August and it would be a crucial series for him leading up to the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.