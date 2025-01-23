"Jasprit Bumrah has played more matches than him" - Aakash Chopra on Arshdeep Singh becoming India's highest wicket-taker in IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Arshdeep Singh for becoming the Men in Blue's highest wicket-taker in the shortest format during the first T20I against England. He pointed out that the left-arm seamer has taken more wickets than Jasprit Bumrah in fewer games.

Arshdeep registered figures of 2/17 in four overs as India bundled England out for 132 in the first T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22. The hosts achieved the target with seven wickets and 43 deliveries to spare to begin the five-match series with a resounding win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator praised Arshdeep for becoming India's most successful T20I bowler within three years of his debut and being more penetrative than the renowned Bumrah.

"Arshdeep Singh is an important player. He has reached 97 wickets. He made his debut in June 2022, and June 2025 has not yet come. He is sitting on 97 wickets in two-and-a-half years. Interestingly enough, he has played only 61 or 62 matches," he said (6:40).

"Jasprit Bumrah has played more matches than him and he has picked up more wickets than Jasprit Bumrah. I am not comparing. Of course, Jasprit Bumrah's economy is 6.28, which is wow. He is slightly expensive but that's okay," Chopra added.

Arshdeep Singh (97 wickets at a strike rate of 13.03 in 61 T20Is) surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal's tally of 96 scalps, achieved at a strike rate of 25.09 in 80 games. Jasprit Bumrah has accounted for 89 dismissals at a strike rate of 16.95 in 70 T20Is.

"He is that guy who gets the ball to swing in and away" - Aakash Chopra on Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh dismissed Phil Salt in the first over of England's innings. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Arshdeep Singh can swing the ball both ways and dismissed Phil Salt with an away-going delivery in Wednesday's game.

"What a guy. You don't get left-arm pacers that easily. He is that guy who gets the ball to swing in and away. He dismissed Phil Salt with an outswinger this time. It was interesting as two fielders were kept in the deep - square leg and fine leg," he said (7:20).

The former India opener added that the left-arm seamer got rid of Jacob Bethell with a delivery that moved in the other direction, an outswinger for the left-handed batter.

"The batter might have been feeling that he would bowl an inswinger but he bowled two outswingers and got him out in the first over. Jacob Bethell came and he made the ball move in a different direction against him. He got a leading edge and he too got out. Rinku (Singh) - good catch," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra claimed that the upcoming Champions Trophy would be Arshdeep Singh's big examination as he would have to bowl 10 overs. However, he opined that the Punjab seamer would pass the test with flying colors.

