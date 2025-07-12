"Nahi sir, headline hai nahi" - Jasprit Bumrah's quirky response on not celebrating five-fer on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah downplayed the fact that he did not celebrate after claiming a five-fer on Day 2 of the Lord's Test against England. Explaining that he was tired after bowling a lot, the fast bowler pointed out that he is not a youngster in his early 20s.

India bowled out England on 387 in their first innings on Day 2 of the Lord's Test on Friday, July 11. The visitors resumed their first innings on 251-4, but Bumrah struck thrice in the first session to reduce England to 271-7. However, half-centuries from Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (56) took the hosts past the 385-run mark.

At the press conference following the second day's play at Lord's, Bumrah was asked whether he did not celebrate his five-fer because he was disappointed that India could not run through England's lower order. Dismissing the observation, India's lead pacer commented in a cheeky tone:

"Nahi sir, headline hai nahi [No sir, there is no headline]."

Explaining the exact reason behind his decision to not celebrate, he stated:

"The reality is I was tired. Had a long time on the field, so you bowl and sometimes you get tired. And I am not 21-22, where I will jump around. I usually am not like that. I was happy that I contributed. But other than that, it was just that I was wanting to go back to my mark and bowl the next ball."

After claiming three wickets in the first session on Friday at Lord's, Bumrah returned to clean up Jofra Archer (4) and complete his 15th five-fer in Test matches. He registered figures of 5-74 from 27 overs.

"Will focus on my skills" - Jasprit Bumrah downplays chatter around Lord's slope

Every time a Test match is played at Lord's, the slope at the ground invariably becomes a matter of discussion. Asked about his views on the famous slope, Bumrah admitted that he thought a lot about it during his previous tour, but has learnt his lessons since. The fast bowler explained:

"When I played here last time, I tried to consider the slope a lot more. I was thinking that there would be moment off the slope, but nothing of that sort happened. I learnt my lesson in the second innings.

"Yes, there is a slope and the dimension of the ground is a little different. I will keep that aside and focus on my skills. I have come here with that experience - not to bring the slope too much into consideration," he added.

Responding to England's first innings total of 387, India went to stumps on Day 2 at 145-3, trailing the hosts by 242 runs.

