Jasprit Bumrah receives prestigious ICC awards from Jay Shah ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah received two prestigious ICC awards from the cricket governing body's chairman Jay Shah ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan on Sunday (February 23) in Dubai. He is currently on the sidelines due to an injury sustained during the fifth Test of the BGT Test series in early January. Bumrah has been forced to miss the ongoing Champions Trophy for the same reason.

Ad

Bumrah was sensational with the ball last year and played a vital role in India's success across formats. He was the Player of the Tournament at the 2024 T20 World Cup, which India won by beating South Africa in the final. Due to his magnificent performances, Jasprit Bumrah was named ICC Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024. He also found a place in Test and T20I teams of the year.

Ad

Trending

Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Jay Shah, presented the awards to Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday before the beginning of the India versus Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They have to manage his workload in between tournaments"- Vernon Philander about Jasprit Bumrah

Former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander recently advised Indian team management to handle Jasprit Bumrah's workload with a proper plan amid a busy schedule. Philander opined that Bumrah should play only in key matches and manage his workload between tournaments. Speaking at a media interaction during SA20, he said: (via Hindustan Times):

Ad

"Overall, if you look at the amount of games that India plays, obviously over the calendar year, that load is quite massive,. I think it's more about how the Indian management manage him. I would say, you look at a guy like Jasprit Bumrah, and you want him to be playing all the key series, all the key tournaments. So they have to manage his workload in between tournaments."

Ad

He continued:

"With IPL coming up, you want a player like him to be available for most games but how do you manage him throughout the IPL season? So I would say you perhaps want to look at playing him in all the main features and give other bowlers an opportunity in less important matches. But again, it's such a tough chat to have, because as a bowler, you want to go out there, you know, there's records to be broken, so you want to keep playing."

Ad

Do you agree with Vernon Philander's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback