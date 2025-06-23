Jasprit Bumrah responds to Sanjana Ganesan’s message to play all 5 ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

Team India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was interviewed by his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, on Monday, June 23, ahead of Day 4 of the side's ongoing Test series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. During the segment, Ganesan told her husband about Sunil Gavaskar and Cheteshwar Pujara's wish to see him feature in all five Tests of the series.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network, Pujara asked Ganesan, a popular sports presenter, to convince Bumrah to play all the matches on the England tour. Gavakar also emphasized that India will need the star bowler's availability throughout the crucial series.

It is worth mentioning that Bumrah's workload management was a major talking point in the lead-up to the Test series. There is a possibility of him missing one or two Tests on the tour due to injury concerns.

Conveying the request from Pujara and Gavaskar to Bumrah, Ganesan said in a video shared by Sony Sports Network on Instagram:

"There is a request that's come from upstairs, from Cheteshwar Pujara and Sunil Gavaskar. Don't shoot the messenger, I'm just telling you, quote-unquote, they've said Jasprit, please play all five, please, please, please."

Bumrah avoided saying anything about the chances of him playing all five Tests and cheekily responded by commenting:

"That is a conversation that we'll have on another day."

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers in England's first innings at Headingley. He picked up his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, registering figures of 24.4-5-83-5.

The 31-year-old's career has been marred by multiple injuries. The speedster sustained a back injury during India's final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia that ruled him out of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"I'm really concerned" - Ravi Shastri worried about Jasprit Bumrah's workload in ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri expressed concern over Jasprit Bumrah having to do most of the heavy lifting for Team India in the bowling department. He hoped to see the other pacers step up and support their spearhead.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Shastri said after Day 2 of the ongoing first Test (quoted as saying by Hindustan Times):

"I'm really concerned about Bumrah and what his workload will be as the series progresses, because he is the one man who is expected to pick wickets every spell he bowls. I just hope someone at the other end puts their hands up."

Jasprit Bumrah was the lone warrior with the ball for most part of England's first innings. Prasidh Krishna picked up three wickets, albeit at an expensive economy rate of 6.40, while Mohammed Siraj bagged two scalps. The hosts were bowled out for 465.

