Jasprit Bumrah rested for 4th Test against England in Ranchi

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rested ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the fourth Test against England, which starts at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on February 23. The move is directed at managing Bumrah's workload following his participation in the first three games.

Bumrah has returned as the highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps in three Tests at an average of 13.65 and has bowled a total of 80.5 overs. He has proved to be a nightmare for England skipper Ben Stokes and Joe Root in the series so far.

In a statement, the BCCI said:

“Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad for the 4th IDFC First Bank Test against England in Ranchi. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and amount of cricket he has played in recent times.”

Expand Tweet

In Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, Mohammad Siraj will look to deliver for the hosts in the pace department. The Hyderabad-born pacer starred with the ball in the first innings of the third Test for England, picking up a four-wicket haul.

KL Rahul ruled out of fourth Test against England, Mukesh Kumar returns

KL Rahul suffered a hamstring injury during the first Test against England.

Middle-order batter KL Rahul once again failed to make the cut for the fourth Test against England. The wicketkeeper-batter had earlier missed the second and third Tests following a hamstring injury that he copped in the Hyderabad Test.

In a statement, the BCCI said:

“KL Rahul is ruled out of the 4th Test. His participation in the final Test match in Dharamsala is subject to fitness.”

In a previous statement, the cricket board said that KL Rahul was undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Rahul is also likely to miss the fifth Test in Dharamsala, set to be played from March 7-11.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar has rejoined the side after being rested for the third Test in Rajkot. The BCCI statement read:

“Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the squad for the third Test in Rajkot, has joined the squad in Ranchi.”

The speedster bagged a solitary wicket in the second Test against England, his only game of the series so far.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App