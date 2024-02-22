Jasprit Bumrah rested keeping workload in mind, KL Rahul unfit: Vikram Rathour provides update ahead of 4th IND vs ENG Test

Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour has stated that Jasprit Bumrah is absolutely fit, but has been rested for the fourth Test against England in Ranchi keeping his workload in mind. Rathour also confirmed that KL Rahul is unfit, which is why he has been left out of the match.

India will take on England in the fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, starting on Friday, February 23. The hosts are 2-1 up in the five-match series, but will be without the services of two senior players in Bumrah and Rahul in Ranchi. Earlier, Virat Kohli had also opted out of the entire series citing personal reasons.

At a pre-match press conference on Thursday, India’s batting coach shed light on Bumrah and Rahul’s unavailability for the fourth India vs England Test. Speaking about Bumrah’s absence, he explained:

“We love to see Bumrah play every match. But it is not advisable. The kind of workload, schedule we have, everybody felt it's better to give him a break. He was absolutely fine but we also have to keep in mind the workload ahead.”

Expand Tweet

On experienced right-handed batter Rahul being ruled out of the Ranchi Test, he commented:

“I don’t know about the percentage but as far as I am concerned, it’s either fit or unfit. As of now, he is unfit. BCCI’s medical team will be in a better position to know about the injury.”

Rahul was ruled out of the second Test in Visakhapatnam due to a quadriceps strain. He missed the third Test in Rajkot as well for the same reason.

Sharing an update on Rahul on February 20, the BCCI had said in an official release:

“KL Rahul is ruled out of the 4th Test. His participation in the final Test match in Dharamsala is subject to fitness.”

On Bumrah being rested, the release stated:

“The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and amount of cricket he has played in recent times.”

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj was also rested for the second Test, with Mukesh Kumar replacing him in the playing XI.

Bumrah and Rahul’s performance in the Test series so

Team India’s lead pacer, Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker in the Test series as of now. In three matches, he has claimed 17 scalps at an average of 13.65, with one five-fer and one four-fer. He was the Player of the Match in Visakhapatnam for claiming nine scalps in India’s 106-run triumph.

Expand Tweet

Rahul scored a fine 86 off 123 balls in the first innings of the opening Test in Hyderabad. He was out for 22 in the second innings as India lost the game by 28 runs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App