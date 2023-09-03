Team India bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for selection for the Asia Cup 2023 match against Nepal on Monday, September 4.

According to a report on News18, Bumrah has left the Indian team camp in Kandy and returned to Mumbai. He came back to be with his wife Sanjana Ganesan while welcoming their first child into the world.

Bumrah is only set to miss the match against Nepal and will rejoin the squad ahead of the Super Four stage of the continental tournament. Team management has Mohammed Shami available as an adequate replacement for the upcoming match.

Bumrah made his much-awaited comeback into cricket last month during the Ireland tour after missing 11 months of action due to a back injury. He led the young Indian side in the three-match T20I series against the Irish team, which India won by a 2-0 margin.

The ace pacer looked in a nice bowling rhythm as he picked up four wickets across two games and bagged the Player of the Series award.

While everyone was eagerly awaiting to witness him in action in the 50-over format in the match against Pakistan on Saturday, rain played a spoilsport and washed away the second half of the game.

"Workload management is finished now" - Gautam Gambhir on how to handle Jasprit Bumrah's comeback

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir firmly believes that the time for managing workloads is over as the 2023 ODI World Cup is around the corner.

Gambhir opined that the players should get enough game time to get themselves into a good rhythm for the mega tournament. Asked whether Jasprit Bumrah's workload should be managed considering he is returning from a lengthy injury layoff, he told Star Sports:

"Workload management is finished now. You are at a stage now where instead of workload management, you will think about more game time and bowling as much as possible, because you have the Asia Cup, then three matches against Australia, and then straightaway the World Cup."

He added:

"The World Cup comes once in four years and no one knows what will happen after four years, the fitness and rhythm a fast bowler will have after four years. I believe the more games he plays, the better he will get. The Indian team shouldn't start giving him breaks now."

Do you agree with Gambhir's views above? Let us know your opinion in the comments section.