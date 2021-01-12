Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the 4th Test against Australia

India's mainstay quick, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 4th Test between India and Australia due to an abdominal strain, PTI reported. He had suffered the strain during the drawn Sydney Test.

The scan reports have come out less than encouraging, and the visitors don't want to risk aggravating the injury further.

India is already sweating over the loss of Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari due to their injuries in Sydney. Plus, the team is missing three of the country's best pacers - Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav - and one of the world's best batsmen in Virat Kohli.

Jasprit Bumrah has played an instrumental role in keeping the series level at 1-1. The pacer picked 11 wickets at an average of 29.36. Even in Sydney, he looked out of luck but not out of form.

The 27-year-old took 2 crucial wickets in the first innings. In the second dig, he created a chance in the first over of Day 4. But Hanuma Vihari dropped a regulation catch of Marnus Labuschagne.

Bumrah also beat the edges of Australian batsmen many times as well without much reward. He still managed to get Cameron Green out when the all-rounder threatened to take the game away from the visitors.

Now, in his absence, Mohammed Siraj might have to bear the responsibility of leading the pace attack in his first Test series.

Who can replace Jasprit Bumrah in Brisbane?

Jasprit Bumrah will undoubtedly be missed at the Gabba. Bumrah hasn't played at the venue, but the excess pace and bounce would have suited him sublimely.

Advertisement

India has Shardul Thakur and left-arm quick T Natrajan in the rings to replace him. Thakur has over 200 first-class wickets to his name from 62 games at an average of 29. He will most likely get the not ahead of Natarajan who has a first-class experience of just 20 matches.

The fourth and final Test of the series will commence on January 15th.