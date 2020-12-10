Jasprit Bumrah slips to number 3 in ICC ODI bowling rankings 

India's Jasprit Bumrah has dropped a place in the ICC men's ODI bowling rankings. He is now stationed at number 3 with 700 points and is behind New Zealand's Trent Boult and Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Other changes in the rankings include Josh Hazelwood and Mohammed Amir jumping one spot each to the 6th and 7th spots respectively.

The latest rankings were released after India's recently concluded white-ball stint against Australia. Jasprit Bumrah played the ODI series but was rested for the 3-match T20I series that followed.

Jasprit Bumrah looked off-color in the first two games of the ODI series. His bowling during the powerplay overs looked erratic and his accuracy during the death-overs was poor as well. The Australian batsmen hammered him for over 70 runs in both games.

Although he recovered well in the 3rd ODI and flaunted a searing yorker against Glenn Maxwell, India had already lost the series by then.

Jasprit Bumrah's worrying form before and after IPL 2020

The 27-year-old pacer's form in white-ball internationals has been a cause for worry in the last few months. Before IPL 2020 began in September, India had played just one ODI series against New Zealand in January.

That was the first time Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless in an ODI series. In the three-match series against Australia before this series, he took only one wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah's roared back to form in the IPL and took 27 wickets at an average of 14.96. This had rekindled hopes of the player returning to his best in international cricket as well. However, for now, this doesn't seem the case and his lean form in internationals seems to have continued.

There could be many reasons for this, which include batsmen getting more accustomed to his action, the player making some changes to his bowling, or even fatigue from training in a bio-bubble.

India will hope that their ace fast bowler puts his best foot forward in the Border-Gavaskar Test series, which is set to begin on 17th December in Adelaide.