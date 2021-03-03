Jasprit Bumrah slips out of Top 15 in ICC T20I Rankings for bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah has dropped to 16th place in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for bowlers. The Indian pacer has not played a T20I match since February 2020, and is also set to miss the upcoming series against England.

Rashid Khan continued his reign at the top of the ICC T20I Rankings with 736 rating points. South African wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is only three points behind him, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman has 730 rating points.

England's Adil Rashid will have a chance of entering the Top 3. The fourth-placed English spinner has 700 rating points. He will play five T20I matches against the Indian cricket team this month.

Washington Sundar is the highest-ranked Indian player in the ICC T20I Rankings for bowlers. The right-arm off-spinner holds the 12th spot with 614 rating points, the same as Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Performance of the day:



Mitchell Santner took 4 wickets for 31 runs in ongoing T20I vs Aus..



4-0-31-4. He reaches 50 wicket milestone 👌🏻💛.#NZvAUS | #Whistlepodu | #Santner pic.twitter.com/qSEfGZNNwW — CSK FC (@CSK_Zealots) February 25, 2021

New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner rose from ninth to seventh position, courtesy of his four-wicket haul in the second T20I against Australia. His teammate Ish Sodhi has moved up three places to attain the 11th rank.

Kiwi speedster Tim Southee improved his position by one place to inch closer to the Top 5. Southee is currently in sixth position with 653 rating points to his name.

Kane Richardson replaces Jasprit Bumrah in the Top 15

Kane Richardson has taken Jasprit Bumrah's position in the Top 15

Advertisement

Aussie speedster Kane Richardson has climbed to 14th spot thanks to his three-wicket haul in the second T20I against New Zealand. Richardson edged Bumrah by two rating points to break into the Top 15.

The Australian fast bowler jointly holds 14th place with Scotland's Mark Watt. With Jasprit Bumrah missing the T20I series against England, Richardson can solidify his place in the Top 15 by performing well in the remaining games against New Zealand.