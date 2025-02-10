Jasprit Bumrah to start physical activity after undergoing scans ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy: Reports

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to take a major step in his recovery ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. Currently stationed at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the spearhead will reportedly begin light bowling after having undergone scans to assess the extent of the back injury. A report from the Times of India says the results of the scans have been discussed internally.

Bumrah sustained the injury during the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test against Australia in Sydney last month. He was sent for scans straight away, and the initial assessment was determined as back spasms. However, the pacer has a troubled history with back injuries, having undergone surgery for the same in March 2023.

The selection committee has named Bumrah in Team India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, but his participation is subject to fitness. He was primed to play the upcoming third ODI against England in preparation for the ICC event, but he has already been omitted from the squad.

"Even if there is a 1% chance, the BCCI is likely to wait. They did the same with Hardik Pandya as they waited for close to two weeks before getting Prasidh Krishna as a replacement. Even when Shubman Gill was down with dengue, they didn't have any thoughts of looking for a replacement," a source close to developments told the Times of India.

"Yes those two incidents happened during the campaign but approach with Bumrah could well be no different. This is just the deadline to submit the squad and they could approach the Event Technical Committee at a later stage to seek a replacement if he fails to regain fitness," the source added.

Teams participating in the Champions Trophy have the provision to make changes to their provisional squads by February 12. Following that, any personnel changes will have to be approved by the ICC Technical Committee.

Team India have bowling options ready if Jasprit Bumrah does not recover in time for Champions Trophy 2025

Indian selectors have named only three frontline pacers in the squad, including a recovering Bumrah. Mohammed Siraj was not considered while Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh made it to the squad, with Hardik Pandya as the seam bowling all-rounder.

In the ongoing series against England, Harshit Rana has played both ODIs so far, and Varun Chakravarthy has also got into the scheme of things. Both of them present themselves as realistic options to be included in the Champions Trophy squad if Bumrah is ruled out.

