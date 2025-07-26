Jasprit Bumrah struggles to go up the dressing room stairs on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test; video goes viral [Watch]

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah suffered an injury scare on Day 3 of the side's ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. A video surfaced on social media, showing the fast bowler limping while climbing the dressing room stairs.Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel walked out of the dressing room as Bumrah visibly struggled to climb the stairs. The clip has gone viral on the microblogging platform X, garnering over 5 lakh views at the time of writing.Here's a clip of the incident:It is worth mentioning that Bumrah bowled just a solitary over with the second new ball. He even left the field temporarily. He bowled a few overs in the final session. However, there was a significant dip in his pace.The 31-year-old has picked up one wicket from 28 overs so far in England's first innings. The home team finished 544/7 at Stumps on Day 3, leading India by 186 runs.Bumrah's workload management concern was a major talking point on the road to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He is likely to feature in just three Tests of the five-match series. He was rested for the second fixture, and it remains to be seen whether he will be available for the final contest.Despite being rested for one Test, the star bowler is India's second-highest wicket-taker on the tour. He has picked up 13 wickets across five innings at an average of 26.69.Morne Morkel reveals the reason behind Jasprit Bumrah limping on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th TestBowling coach Morne Morkel gave an update about Jasprit Bumrah's injury in a press conference after stumps on Day 3. He revealed that the side's premier seamer rolled his ankle while walking down the stairs.Morkel also mentioned that pacer Mohammed Siraj had a similar injury scare as he got his foot stuck in one of the footholes. Suggesting that both the bowlers were &quot;okay&quot; despite the injury scares, he said:&quot;Unfortunately, when we took the second new ball, Booms [Jasprit Bumrah] rolled his ankle going down the stairs. And then, Siraj also rolled his foot in one of the foot holes. But, they seem to be okay.&quot;Meanwhile, Ben Stokes (77* off 134 balls) and Liam Dawson (21 off 52 balls) will resume batting on Day 4. India would hope that both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are completely fit, given the context of the game.A defeat here would end the Shubman Gill-led side's chances of clinching the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The hosts currently have a 2-1 lead in the series.