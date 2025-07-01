“Bumrah is surely available” - Shubman Gill provides a crucial update on Team India’s lead pacer ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India skipper Shubman Gill has confirmed that lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is available for the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham starting Wednesday, July 2. However, he added that a final call on the playing combination will be taken at the nets on Tuesday.

India went down to England by five wickets in the first Test at Headingley in Leeds. Bumrah claimed five wickets in the first innings, but went wicketless in the second. In the build-up to the Leeds Test, a number of reports have claimed that he fast bowler could be rested for the match.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Gill commented:

“Bumrah is surely available. We have to look into this workload management. We have to look into the final combination today at the nets.”

As confirmed earlier by both the captain and coach Gautam Gambhir, Bumrah will only play three Tests during the five-match series in England. The opening batter admitted that India would surely miss their main pacer in a couple of games but asserted that they have prepared accordingly. He also backed the other bowlers in the team to put their hands up and deliver.

“We knew prior to the series that we would get Jasprit for three games, but we had that sorted beforehand. Yes, obviously we would miss him, but we have our plans sorted,” he stated.

“It is difficult, but the players we have picked are the best in India. These are the best 15-16 players all over India. As I said, it’s difficult, but not an impossible task. There are other bowlers as well, who have performed well and that is why they are playing for the country. Because of our talent pool we are able to complete very well away from home,” Gill went on to add.

Bumrah registered figures of 5-83 from 24.4 overs in the first innings in Leeds and followed it up with 0-57 in the second innings.

"Let's hope he does" - Ravi Shastri wants Bumrah to play 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri is hopeful of Bumrah playing the second Test in Birmingham. According to him, the pacer must play because India are already 1-0 down. He told ICC:

"Now, whether Bumrah plays or doesn't play, one doesn't know. But let's hope he does because this is a very important Test match and all is not lost. You take it one game at a time. It's a five-match series and India will be hoping to bounce back."

In case Bumrah is rested for the second Test, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh could make his red-ball debut for India. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also likely to make a comeback into the playing XI.

