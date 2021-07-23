Watch: Jasprit Bumrah takes a day off and spends it in the countryside with his wife  

After taking part in the 3-day practice match against County XI in Durham until yesterday, Jasprit Bumrah has taken a much-needed break from the field and spent it with his wife to rejuvenate himself before the all-important Test series.

His wife Sanjana Ganesan took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photographs to update fans about their fun activities. In the photos, we can see the duo spending some time with horses and walking around enjoying nature.

Sanjana shared the following post:

Jasprit Bumrah did not have a great time in the practice match as he picked up only one wicket across both innings. But he has now got some overs under his belt, and hopefully, he did get acclimatized to the English conditions, which will bode well for him when he takes the field in the first Test at Trent Bridge on August 4th.

Umesh Yadav and Siraj impressed by picking up three and two wickets respectively in the first innings of the practice match to push their cases for a place in the Indian Test team. Jasprit Bumrah needs to perform well in the first Test to re-establish his status as India's best all-format bowler.

Jasprit Bumrah's performances have dipped since he returned from injury: Saba Karim

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim has recently opined that Bumrah has not lived up to expectations in recent times. He believed that Bumrah's performances dipped ever since he came back from injury in the New Zealand tour last year.

"We were very confident about Bumrah being a multi-format player, but he has been unable to produce some good performances after injury especially, in WTC Final. His performance in white-ball has also gone down," said Saba Karim

Jasprit Bumrah will be eager to regain his form when he returns to the field for the crucial 5-match Test series against England.

met a few cool studs with no opinions today. 😎🐴 pic.twitter.com/cutkZocpzO — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 23, 2021

