"Don't want to get my match fees deducted" - Jasprit Bumrah wittily reacts to ball-change controversy in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah came up with a witty reaction to the ball-change controversy on Day 2 of the Lord's Test against England. Asked for his views about the much debated topic, he quipped that he doesn't want to make a controversial statement and get his match fees deducted.

Ad

The quality of the Dukes ball in the ongoing England vs India Test series has been matter of huge debate over the last few days. A controversy erupted on Friday, July 11 on Day 2 of the third Test at Lord's. Just 10.3 overs were bowled with the second new ball by India when it had to be changed. However, India were visibly unhappy with the replacement ball, which was also subsequently changed.

At a press conference following the end of the second day's play, Bumrah was well aware that a query over the Dukes ball controversy would be posed to him. He came well prepared. Asked about the whole controversy, the pacer replied:

Ad

Trending

"The ball changes, I don't really control that. Obviously, I don't want to lose out on money because I work very hard and bowl a lot of overs. I don't want to give any controversial statements and get my match fees deducted. But, we were bowling with the ball that we were given. That's how it is. We can't change it. We can't fight it. Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes you get a bad ball."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the distraction of ball changes and some poor fielding, India managed to restrict England to 387 in their first innings. Bumrah starred with brilliant figures of 5-74 from 27 overs.

"When I played here earlier, the balls were not changed" - Jasprit Bumrah admits issue with Dukes ball

Without being too critical, Bumrah admitted that India's bowlers did not face any issues with the Dukes ball during their previous Test tours. Recalling his own experience of bowling with the Dukes ball, he stated that he got the ball to swing a lot more on earlier tours. The 31-year-old said:

Ad

"In 2018, when I had come here, the Dukes ball was consistently swinging and I was bowling the outswinger. I had consistently started bowling it here. The ball was moving around a lot more.

"When I played here earlier, the balls were not changed. They used to remain hard. It's dry summer and the wickets are hard, so the ball is going soft. I don't remember changing the Dukes ball earlier. That is definitely different this time. When the ball goes soft, it is easy for batting," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, responding to England's first innings total of 387, India went to stumps on Day 2 at Lord's at 145-3. At close of play, KL Rahul was batting on 53 and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant on 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news