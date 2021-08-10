"Jasprit Bumrah is a world-class bowler"- Jonny Bairstow

England batter Jonny Bairstow has appreciated Jasprit Bumrah's bowling skills ahead of the second Test match against India.

The first game of the India vs England Test series ended in a stalemate after rain abandoned the final day of the Test match.

Jasprit Bumrah scalped a total of nine wickets in the Test and placed India in a winning position. He picked up four wickets in the first innings and followed it up with a five-wicket haul in the second essay.

While Bumrah could not dismiss Jonny Bairstow in the two innings of the first Test, the English batter was full of praise for the Indian pacer.

Bairstow was quoted as saying by ANI:

"Bumrah has amazing skills, hasn't he. He changed his inswinger to outswingers in the first Test. We all know his action is slightly different and his run-up too.

"He has only played 20 Tests and six of them in England I guess. So there are gonna be times when bowlers adapt to change their skills sets according to the conditions.

"We also have to give him the credit. He is a world-class bowler. We have seen in IPL, white-ball cricket in India, now also in red-ball."

Eng vs Ind: Adaptability the key when facing a quality attack, says Bairstow https://t.co/lsxcC7kQZf — Devdiscourse (@dev_discourse) August 10, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah and Jonny Bairstow will be in action from August 12 at Lord's

The second Test of the India vs England Test series begins the day after tomorrow in London. The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground will play host to the second game of this five-match series.

The series stands at 0-0 after the Nottingham Test. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Jonny Bairstow will be keen to give their team the lead at Lord's.

While Bumrah will aim to continue in the same vein, Bairstow will try to better his performance after failing to cross the 30-run mark in his two innings at Trent Bridge.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar