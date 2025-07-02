"Javed bhai, aapne thik nahin kiya" - Aamir Khan reveals funny story of how an India-Pakistan match ruined his wedding

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan revealed a funny story of how a match between India and Pakistan ruined his wedding. He appeared in an interview on The Lallantop, where he made the revelation.

Ad

In the interview, Aamir recalled the story from his marriage on April 18, 1986. India and Pakistan were playing each other on the same day in Sharjah in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup. In the game, former Pakistan batter Javed Miandad had hit a six off the last ball to win the match for his team.

"18 April ko hamari shaadi hui, 1986. Mujhe yaad hai yeh wahi din hai jab Sharjah mai Javed Miandad ne last ball pe chakka mara. Same day humari shaadi hui. Woh match hum jeet rahe the. Mujhe badi khushi hui. Khushi ki din hai aur ussi din hum Pakistan ko harayenge toh aur maza ayega. Mai bada excited tha. (Our wedding took place on 18 April, 1986. I remember it was the same day when Javed Miandad had hit a six of the last ball in Sharjah. Our wedding was on the same day. We were winning the game. I was very happy. It was a day of happiness and it would be more fun if we beat Pakistan on the same day. I was very excited)," he said.

Ad

Trending

"Last ball pe pata nahi kaha se chakka mar diya. Baad me mai Javed Miandad se mila bhi tha ek flight pe bohot saal baad. Maine kaha Javed bhai, aapne thik nahin kiya. Aapne meri shaadi barbaad kardi. Ussi din aapne chakka mara tha. (I don't know from where he hit a six on the last ball. Many years later I met him somewhere on a flight. I told Javed that what he did was not right. I told him you spoilt my marriage. You hit a six on the same day)," the actor added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

India had posted a total of 245/7 batting first. However, Javed struck an unbeaten century, scoring 116* as Pakistan won the match by one wicket.

India and Pakistan to clash on September 7 in Asia Cup 2025

India and Pakistan are likely to face off on September 7 in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, according to a report by The Times of India. The report added that the tournament is set to begin on September 5 in the UAE and conclude on September 21, with India holding the official hosting rights.

Ad

Apart from the two sides, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the UAE will be the other participants.

The last time the two teams faced each other in men's cricket was during the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai, with India coming out on top. They have only been playing each other in ICC and multi-nation events such as the Asia Cup, with the last bilateral series coming back in 2012/2013.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news