Javed Miandad clarifies ‘India can go to hell’ comment: “If you don’t want to play just don’t. We don’t have a problem”

Pakistan cricket legend Javed Miandad has clarified his ‘India can go to hell’ comment, made after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) maintained that they would not tour Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

Following a massive backlash in India to his statement, Miandad stated that all he meant was if India don’t want to play in Pakistan, it was their choice and that Pakistan isn’t bothered about it.

Last year, BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Jay Shah made it clear that India would not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 and would push for a natural venue. The BCCI reiterated its stance at a recent ACC meeting.

Elaborating on his 'India can go to hell’ comment, made in the wake of the above development, Miandad said on his YouTube channel:

“Do you know what hell means? If you don’t want to play just don’t. We don’t have a problem. Ask the Indian cricketers. They’ll also say that there should be cricket between the two teams in their respective countries. It’ll benefit both countries.

“If they think that their not coming to Pakistan makes any difference, it doesn’t. That’s all I meant. We are independent. Pakistan has produced high quality cricketers as well as hockey players. Across the globe, neighbor countries play with each other."

The 65-year-old also recalled times when relations between India and Pakistan were a lot better. Going down memory lane, he said:

“Earlier, Pakistan used to go there and India used to come here. When they came to play matches in Pakistan, there were so many people from India who also came to see it. There were no hotels available and Lahore residents invited people to their houses. It improved relationships between the two countries.”

India and Pakistan have not met each other in a bilateral series since 2012-13, when Pakistan visited India for a limited overs tour. The arch-rivals, however, do clash in ICC and ACC multi-nation events.

“I am surprised by the things they write about the Indian players” - Javed Miandad

The former Pakistan captain also took a dig at the Indian media following the outrage over his comments. He stated that the press in India isn’t too kind to its own players. Miandad elaborated:

“The media there is like this only. The competition there is very high. I am surprised by the things they write about the Indian players. This is not done. You should take comments in a positive way.

"Our press don’t react that way to Indian players. What I meant with my comment was if you are not playing, go. Doesn’t make a difference to us. We are not interested.”

Discussing Indo-Pak relations, Miandad also remembered visiting India and meeting Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. He concluded:

“I went (to India) and met Bal Thackeray in his house. He was so nice to me. I did 9 programmes, even on the roads. Everything went by without a glitch. There are some people in India who twist things. But if you take the Indian masses, they are not like this. My comment was also twisted. I said it in a positive way.”

India and Pakistan last met during the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Men in Blue got the better of their arch-rivals by four wickets in a thrilling last-ball finish.

