Jay Shah appointed as Asian Cricket Council president for 3rd consecutive time

BCCI secretary Jay Shah will continue to head the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). At the recent ACC meeting, Shah was re-appointed as the board's president for the third consecutive time and will hold the post for the next 12 months.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Mr Shammi Silva proposed Shah's name as president, and all members of the ACC backed the nomination. Hence, his term was unanimously extended by one year.

“Jay has played a pivotal role in steering the ACC towards significant progress in promoting and developing cricket across the Asian region,” Silva said (via The Hindu).

He added:

“I am pleased that the ACC Board supported the proposal unanimously. Jay has a proven record of boosting finances through commercial and broadcast deals and channeling the finances to the grassroots level, uplifting the associate members.”

Bangladesh Cricket Board's Nazmul Hassan was the ACC president until January 2021, when Shah took over the reins. Under Shah's guidance, the Asian Cricket Council successfully organized the 2022 T20I Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates and the 2023 ODI Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"I am grateful to the ACC Board for their continued trust"- Jay Shah

Jay Shah is also the BCCI Secretary (Image: Getty)

Expressing his gratitude to board members for trusting him again, Shah said (via Hindustan Times):

"I am grateful to the ACC Board for their continued trust. We must remain committed to ensuring the all-round development of the sport, with a special focus on regions where it is still in its infancy. The ACC is committed to nurturing cricket across Asia."

SLC chief Shammi Silva also highlighted how the ACC has achieved enormous success under Jay's leadership. He mentioned how new talents have emerged from powerhouses like India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan during his tenure. Silva also felt that cricket has developed significantly across other regions in Asia in the last few years.

Shah will be the ACC President until January 2025.

