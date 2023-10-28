"Jay Shah ke aage to Christopher Nolan bhi fail hai"- Top 10 funny memes after Australia edge out New Zealand in a high-scoring thriller

Australia beat New Zealand by five runs in the 27th match of the 2023 World Cup on Saturday (October 28) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Australia managed to reach a mammoth total of 388 in 49.2 overs before getting all-out.

Opener Travis Head (109) led the charge for them in the batting department with a scintillating century. David Warner (81), Glenn Maxwell (41), Josh Inglis (38), and Pat Cummins (37) also chipped in with handy contributions.

Part-time off-spinner Glenn Phillips was the pick of New Zealand bowlers as he scalped three crucial wickets and also bowled an economical 10-over spell.

New Zealand's batting line-up then fought hard in the chase but marginally fell short. Rachin Ravindra (116 in 89 balls) hit a magnificent century and was the protagonist for the Kiwis side in the second innings. Daryl Mitchell (54), James Neesham (58), and others rallied around Rachin to take New Zealand to 383/9 in 50 overs.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the thrilling encounter between Australia and New Zealand on Saturday. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

"It was a fantastic game with lots of ebbs and flows"- New Zealand captain Tom Latham after loss against Australia

At the post-match presentation, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham reflected on the loss and said:

"It was a fantastic game with lots of ebbs and flows. Obviously, it hurts after coming this close. They put us on the back foot with that opening partnership. We pulled things back with a couple of key wickets but they struck some key partnerships at the back end.

About Glen Phillips' performance, Latham said:

"He bowled fantastic and it's great to see the work that he's putting in."

He continued:

"To chase such big totals, you have to play a perfect game. Young and Devon gave us a good start and Rach played one of the best knocks while chasing. It's a fantastic place to play cricket and the support has been outstanding.

New Zealand are third in the table, two points behind India and South Africa. They will next face the Proteas on November 1.