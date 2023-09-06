"Jay Shah has made the floodlights off" - Top 10 funny memes as floodlights failure pauses play during Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup match in Lahore

The Super Four match of the Asia Cup between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Wednesday (September 6) was interrupted for a while as floodlights shut down. As a result, the action paused for around 16 minutes.

Bangladesh batted first in the contest after winning the toss. Pakistan's bowling attack rattled them as they skittled out for 193 runs in 38.4 overs. Veteran players Mushfiqur Rahim (64) and Shakib Al Hasan (53) were the only batters who were able to withstand the fiery pace trio of the hosts and score half-centuries. Haris Rauf continued his sensational form by picking up a four-wicket haul.

In response, Pakistan got off to a watchful start by reaching 15/0 in five overs before one of the floodlight towers at the ground stopped functioning. The match officials then asked the players to leave the ground as it took a while to get things running again.

Fans took note of the unfortunate event during the match and expressed their reactions by sharing interesting memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best ones:

Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan's half-centuries help Pakistan beat Bangladesh comfortably

After the play resumed, Pakistan lost the wickets of Fakhar Zaman (20) and Babar Azam (17) inside 16 overs. Opener Imam-ul-Haq (78) then forged an 85-run partnership for the third wicket with Mohammad Rizwan (63) to put their side on the brink of victory.

Imam departed in the 33rd over, but Agha Salman (12*) and Rizwan completed the formalities without further hiccups.

Reflecting on the win after the match, Imam said:

"Not one of my most fluent innings. Even we thought it would be a good batting wicket but it was seaming around. That was a surprise for us. But I'm very happy since I've worked on my back foot game against the spinners."

He added:

"We discussed about run rate and we had a plan. When things were very simple we thought we can chase in 36 overs. We were not sure about net run-rate in the upcoming matches but luckily Rizzy and I accelerated and we finished the match quickly."

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will square off in the next match of Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, September 9, at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.