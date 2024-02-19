Jay Shah organized a charter plane to take Ravichandran Ashwin home and bring him back: Ravi Shastri 

Former India all-rounder and commentator Ravi Shastri hailed the BCCI for organizing a charter flight for Ravichandran Ashwin to take him to Chennai and then bring him back to Rajkot. Shastri made the revelation while on air during Day 4 of the third India-England Test in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18.

Just a few hours after completing 500 Test wickets, Ashwin pulled out of the match post Day 2 due to a family medical emergency. He rejoined the team on Day 4 and even claimed a wicket in England’s second innings as Team India registered a record 434-run triumph to go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

During his commentary stint on Day 4 of the Rajkot Test, Shastri hailed BCCI’s gesture towards Ashwin.

"The BCCI secretary Jay Shah organized a charter to take him home and bring him back. I think that's the kind of empathy that's needed from the BCCI as well. There are the guardians of Indian cricket and with this kind of empathy, they will go a long, long way. It also makes the players feel they belong and are special," the former India head coach said.

"Good gesture from the BCCI and from Ashwin, too," he added.

While Ashwin returned to the Test match in Rajkot after missing Day 3, he did not have to serve any waiting period as the umpires considered his case under ICC's clause 24.3.2, which states:

"A nominated player's absence will not incur Penalty time if, in the opinion of umpires, if the player has left the field for other wholly acceptable reason, which shall not include illness or internal injury."

Ashwin bowled six overs in India’s second innings and registered figures of 1/19, claiming the wicket of Tom Hartley.

“Shows the character and shows the kind of person he is” - Rohit hails Ashwin for returning to Rajkot

Speaking at the post-match press conference after India’s comprehensive triumph, India captain Rohit Sharma backed Ashwin’s decision to pull out of the Test. He also hailed the off-spinner for rejoining the team on Day 4.

“When we heard the news, there was no second thought in our mind that he should do what he feels is right. He wanted to be with the family, which is an absolutely right thing to do and good on him to actually make a way and come here and be part of the team on this day as well. (It) shows the character and shows the kind of person he is, wanting to put everything ahead for the team,” the Indian captain said.

Following the Rajkot Test, Ashwin has 501 wickets from 98 matches at an average of 23.94.

