The Hundred: Jemimah Rodrigues becomes the first Indian player to score a half-century in the tournament

Jemimah Rodrigues took The Hundred by storm with a sublime knock, scoring an unbeaten 92 (43) to lead the Northern Superchargers to their first win in the tournament against the Welsh Fire.

The Indian youngster opened the batting alongside Lauren Winfield-Hill with the Superchargers chasing a target of 131. With her side tottering at 19/4 after 18 deliveries, Jemimah Rodrigues single-handedly took her side over the line as she kept her wicket throughout the innings. In doing so, Jemimah Rodrigues became the leading run-scorer in the tournament.

An incredible unbeaten 92 by Jemimah Rodrigues helps Northern Superchargers to a comfortable six-wicket win over the Welsh Fire in The Hundred 🔥👏#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/rZx1B3ZvGO — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 24, 2021

The 20-year old was delighted with her efforts and noted that the calmness in the middle helped her side get over the line. Here's what Jemimah Rodrigues had to say in the post-match interview:

"It's never easy to keep your cool. The run out was my mistake so I knew I had to take responsibility after Laura was out. I had to just keep it calm and simple. I'd like to thank my mom and dad for supporting me. It's been a tough time for me, sitting out and not getting runs (in the Indian side)."

I hope the Indian selectors are watching: Dinesh Karthik on Jemimah Rodrigues

Easily the Knock of @thehundred so far



Well played @JemiRodrigues, you lit up headingley tonight #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/8LOo1RNajO — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 24, 2021

A delighted Dinesh Karthik was thrilled to witness Rodrigues' stellar knock from the commentary box. The former Indian wicket-keeper was quick to point out how Rodrigues has struggled to find form and has been in and out of the Indian women's white-ball team.

Known to be a busy cricketer at the crease, Rodrigues has shown glimpses of her exquisite strokeplay in the Indian side. This knock will definitely force everyone to stand up and take notice.

Here are some of the early Twitter reactions to the stellar knock from the Mumbai girl.

Jemimah Rodrigues is now my favourite player! 💫#TheHundred — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 24, 2021

@JemiRodrigues does in her #TheHundred debut, what @Bazmccullum did on his debut in the #IPL. Seals the deal for the concept.. Well done Lil J... — WV Raman (@wvraman) July 24, 2021

pov: Ben Stokes at Headingley - BUT HE IS CLAPPING FOR JEMIMAH'S 92* to chase a game down #TheHundred — Radha (@radhalathgupta) July 24, 2021

🏏 @JemiRodrigues for Northern Superchargers:



4️⃣3️⃣ balls

9️⃣2️⃣ runs



Inspiring the next generation 🌟 pic.twitter.com/LN8ZJztp7u — The Hundred (@thehundred) July 24, 2021

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar