The Hundred: Jemimah Rodrigues becomes the first Indian player to score a half-century in the tournament

Jemimah Rodrigues took The Hundred by storm with a sublime knock, scoring an unbeaten 92 (43) to lead the Northern Superchargers to their first win in the tournament against the Welsh Fire.
The Indian youngster opened the batting alongside Lauren Winfield-Hill with the Superchargers chasing a target of 131. With her side tottering at 19/4 after 18 deliveries, Jemimah Rodrigues single-handedly took her side over the line as she kept her wicket throughout the innings. In doing so, Jemimah Rodrigues became the leading run-scorer in the tournament.
The 20-year old was delighted with her efforts and noted that the calmness in the middle helped her side get over the line. Here's what Jemimah Rodrigues had to say in the post-match interview:
"It's never easy to keep your cool. The run out was my mistake so I knew I had to take responsibility after Laura was out. I had to just keep it calm and simple. I'd like to thank my mom and dad for supporting me. It's been a tough time for me, sitting out and not getting runs (in the Indian side)."
I hope the Indian selectors are watching: Dinesh Karthik on Jemimah Rodrigues
A delighted Dinesh Karthik was thrilled to witness Rodrigues' stellar knock from the commentary box. The former Indian wicket-keeper was quick to point out how Rodrigues has struggled to find form and has been in and out of the Indian women's white-ball team.
Known to be a busy cricketer at the crease, Rodrigues has shown glimpses of her exquisite strokeplay in the Indian side. This knock will definitely force everyone to stand up and take notice.
Here are some of the early Twitter reactions to the stellar knock from the Mumbai girl.
