Jemimah Rodrigues gets stumped out while trying a reverse sweep off Georgia Wareham's bowling in DC vs RCB WPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Jemimah Rodrigues got out stumped while trying for a reverse sweep against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Georgia Wareham. RCB wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh pulled off a sharp stumping behind the stumps to send the well-set batter back to the dressing room.

Jemimah looked in fine touch during her brief stay in the middle against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Batting at number three for Delhi, Rodrigues raced to 34 runs off 21 balls, smashing four boundaries and two maximums.

On the 22nd ball of her innings, Jemimah Rodrigues attempted a reverse sweep off Georgia Wareham's bowling. However, she could not connect, and the ball went straight to wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who wasted no time in taking the bails off the stumps after noticing Rodrigues out of the crease.

You can watch the video here:

Jemimah has been the only batter to score 30+ runs for Delhi Capitals in their ongoing fixture against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. After her dismissal, DC have lost wickets in quick succession and are down to 109/6 after 14.4 overs.

Will Jemimah Rodrigues' knock end in a winning cause for the Delhi Capitals?

Rodrigues is one of the top women's batters in India right now. She played a big role in Delhi Capitals' journey to the final during the first two seasons of the Women's Premier League. This season, she started off with a five-ball two against the Mumbai Indians, but she has bounced back well with a 22-ball 34 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

When Rodrigues lost her wicket against RCB, DC's score was 60/2 in the seventh over. RCB grabbed the momentum from there and scalped the next four wickets while conceding just 55 runs in the next seven overs.

You can follow the live scorecard of the DC vs RCB WPL 2025 match right here.

