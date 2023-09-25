"Jemimah Rodrigues has been star of Indian batting in Asian Games 2023" - Twitter reacts to No.3 batter's 42 vs SL in final 

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues shrewdly anchored the team innings against spin-heavy Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2023 final on Monday, September 25, in Hangzhou, China.

India won the toss and opted to bat first as Harmanpreet Kaur returned to the side after serving her two-match suspension. The Women in Blue lost the early wicket of Shafali Verma in the fourth over.

On a sluggish pitch at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field where runs were difficult to flow, Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana led India's charge with a calculative approach.

The duo stitched 73 runs for the third wicket as India posted a subpar total of 116 for seven in the first innings. Rodrigues hit five boundaries, including a sumptuous cover drive off Inoka Ranaweera's bowling in the 13th over.

Rodrigues scored 42 runs from 40 balls before she holed out to Vishmi Gunaratne off Udeshika Prabodhani in the final over of the Indian innings. Here are the best reactions on Jemimah Rodrigues' prudent knock in the 19th Asian Games final.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jemimah Rodrigues leads the runboard in Asian Games 2023

Jemimah has been a crucial player for India during testing times. She combines her well crafted shots along with patience to anchor the innings at No.3. The Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, where India made its debut in the quadrennial event, has been no exception for the 23-year-old prodigious batter.

Rodrigues has been the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 109 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 129.76. She kickstarted her tournament with a brilliant 47 off 29 balls against Malaysia in the quarterfinal, and then remained not out on 20 in a paltry chase against Bangladesh in the semifinal clash.

Overall, Rodrigues has amassed 1860 runs from 76 T20 internationals at an average of 30.49 and a strike rate of 113.62, notching up 10 half centuries in the process.