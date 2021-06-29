Jhulan Goswami backs out-of-form Harmanpreet Kaur, says she needs one good knock

Indian women's veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami came to the underfire Harmanpreet Kaur's rescue ahead of their second WODI against England Women on Wednesday (June 30).

Barring Mithali Raj (72) and Punam Raut (32), the rest of the batters failed to get going as Indian women finished with a modest 201/8 in the first WODI.

In response, England women, buoyed by Tammy Beaumont (87*) and Nat Sciver (74*) saw the side home comfortably as they won with eight wickets to spare.

Addressing the media ahead of the second tie, where India will look to equal the three-match ODI series with a win, Goswami shed light on the middle order. She revealed that the side was trying out a few combinations ahead of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup.

Jhulan Goswami addresses if Harmanpreet Kaur should bat at No. 4

Jhulan Goswami picked up one wicket in the first WODI against England

The speedster spoke about the various combinations India were trying to settle on.

"There are things we are trying to settle down with our combination," Jhulan Goswami explained.

"At this moment, prior to the World Cup, we are trying to create a few options... we’re searching for that option that will click for us and whatever happens, team management will take a call before the World Cup."

When asked about Shafali Verma, Jhulan Goswami rated her highly and added that there was a lot expected from her.

"First of all, it’s just the first match. The day before yesterday, she (Shafali) just made her debut in international cricket, we’re expecting so much from her because that’s the impact she has."

"Harman needs one good knock and she will be back" - Jhulan Goswami

Goswami was asked if the middle order's slow batting in the opening ODI was one of the reasons for their loss. While Raj led the way with a gritty 72, it came off 108 deliveries. Raut's 32, meanwhile, took up 61 balls.

The quick dismissed it as an off day and instead focussed on the experience of the trio of Raut, Raj and Kaur.

"Punam Raut bats at 3, she has plenty of experience, Mithali comes with many years of experience and Harman is our VC, they just need one good knock, then we’ll definitely be on a great platform. These things happen in cricket, everything cannot be steady.

"This is sport, every day is a new day, and we learn new things every day, and hopefully one good innings from the top 3 (will do it for us).

"Mithali’s very consistent, the SA series also she batted very well, this series also, she scored runs...Harman needs one good knock now, and she will be back. We know Harmanpreet , so we just need one good match from our middle order," Goswami signed off.

