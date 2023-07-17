"Jhulan Goswami did not become a match-winner overnight"- Anjum Chopra on Team India's lack of pacers

Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra is disappointed to see no pacers groomed in the Indian women's cricket team of late. While there have been opportunities given to new faces, they haven't consistently been a part of the XI.

Chopra gave the example of former Indian legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami and explained how backing her from a young age was crucial in her success.

In her column for IANS, here's what Anjum Chopra wrote about India not producing enough pacers:

"Is a seam bowler not allowed to bowl on a slow surface? What are ideal conditions for fast bowlers to showcase their skills? Be it senior cricket, emerging teams or Under 19; we seem to downplay our fast bowlers. Jhulan Goswami did not become a match-winner overnight; it took time and backing. Yes, she was hardworking and skillfull."

On this, Chopra further added:

"Meghna Singh, a supposed replacement for Shikha Pandey continues to be a traveller. Monika Patel- does she have performances behind her to be there in the Indian 15, if yes, then when will she play? Since when have we been looking at a bowling partner to Jhulan Goswami? Or now; since her retirement; nearly a year ago are we still looking to identify seam bowlers for India; in fact, now from both ends."

Anjum Chopra on India's batting approach in Bangladesh

Anjum Chopra also questioned the Indian batting for faltering on the slow pitches of Bangladesh. She was disappointed that the batters didn't try and adapt to the conditions despite knowing that the pitch would be on the slower side.

On this, Chopra stated:

"Yes, the playing surface at Dhaka Stadium was not ideal for stroke play but was the team prepared to adapt? This time of the year one does expect rain and slow surfaces, especially in Bangladesh. But we already know that; don’t we? So, has the team collectively and or individual players done their homework? The batting approach, the scores and entire match/series approach looked jaded. Why?"

The Indian batting showed signs of vulnerability in the first ODI as well against Bangladesh as they were bundled out for just 113.