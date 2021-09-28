Jhulan Goswami climbs to the second spot in ODI bowler Rankings; Smriti Mandhana moves to sixth spot in batting rankings

Veteran Indian women's team pace bowler Jhulan Goswami has risen to the second spot in the latest ODI bowling rankings after a good performance against Australia. Goswami picked up four wickets across three ODIs against the hosts and helped India put in a spirited performance against a strong Australian side.

Indian opening batter Smriti Mandhana also climbed up one place and currently occupies the sixth position in the ODI batting rankings. The left-hander was the second-highest run-scorer in the recently-concluded ODI series. Mandhana scored 124 runs in three matches at an average of 41.33, including one half-century.

Australian opener Alyssa Healy also moved up to the second spot in the latest rankings. Her teammate Beth Mooney made rapid strides as she climbed up eight spots to enter the top ten. Mooney was the highest run-getter in the ODI series against India and scored 177 runs at an astonishing average of 177 across three games.

I want to gain some experience of pink-ball Test before I quit my cricket: Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami recently opened up about her aspirations of wanting to play pink-ball Tests and getting a taste of it before calling time on her illustrious career. Speaking at the post-match conference after India's win against Australia in the third ODI, Jhulan Goswami said:

"I am really looking forward to the pink-ball Test now, I do not have any experience about it. But I want to gain some experience of pink-ball Test before I quit my cricket."

She then explained her plans against Australian batters during the ODI series and said:

"See, when you are playing against one of the best sides in the world, you have to give your best every day. Meg Lanning is one of the best batters. If you do not dismiss her early, then she can take the game out of your hand. I just tried to bowl the ball in the right areas, whatever role has been given to me I try to deliver that. When it is seaming and swinging, you cannot try much and it is just about hitting the right areas."

Australia currently lead the multi-format series against India by 2-1. Both teams will next face off in a one-off pink-ball Test, which commences on September 30.

