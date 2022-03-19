"It's been a pleasure, whenever I have worn this jersey" - Jhulan Goswami on the occasion of her 200th ODI

Jhulan Goswami entered the record books today when she stepped onto the field for the Women's Cricket World Cup (WCWC) 2023 game against Australia. The 39-year-old became just the second female cricketer to play 200 ODIs, following Indian captain Mithali Raj.

Ahead of the start of the game, Mithali presented a special cap to Jhulan for her landmark game. The ICC shared this video on social media and wrote:

"Jhulan Goswami became the second woman to play 200 ODIs, receiving her cap from Mithali Raj, who was the first to the milestone."

Speaking during the cap presentation, Jhulan Goswami said:

"Well, thank you so much, everyone. It's been an honour to play for India. It's been a pleasure, whenever I have worn this jersey. It's always been special and I have always tried to contribute more than 100 percent whether it is on the field or off the field. Hopefully, we will do well today as well."

"To play 200 ODI as a pace bowler is incredible" - Smriti Mandhana on Jhulan Goswami

Opener Smriti Mandhana paid a rich tribute to Jhulan Goswami ahead of her 200th ODI game. She appreciated the Nadia-born's longevity in the game and cited her as an inspiration. Mandhana also praised Goswami's work ethic and added that it is something the youngsters try to inculcate.

"To play 200 ODIs, as a pace bowler, to play I think it is something incredible. For us, you've always been a motivation. Your work ethics...that is something which we have followed from day 1 since we have entered this dressing room."

Australia's captain Meg Lanning

India failed to live up to the expectations in the game against Australia. Captain Meg Lanning (97 off 107 balls) and wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy (72 off 65 balls) played a pivotal part in helping the Aussies register an important win, helping them get through to the semi-finals.

After being put into bat first in the game, India put up 277 runs on the board for the loss of 7 wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur was the star with the bat with an unbeaten 57 off 47 balls, while Mithali and Yastika Bhatia also registered half-centuries.

However, the bowlers failed to contain the Aussie batters. They managed to finish the chase in 49.3 overs with 6 wickets remaining. Jhulan returned with figures of 9.3-0-64-0 in this game.

