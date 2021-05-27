Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith's inclusion in The Ashes might spark Australia's bowling attack: Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting has opined that the inclusion of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith in the Ashes squad might help spark the Australian bowling attack.

In an interview with cricket.com.au, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting spoke at length about the players who could feature in the home team's Ashes squad. Reflecting on the team's bowling attack, Ponting said Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith had a chance of playing against England.

"You can have the same sort of conversation with a Riley Meredith and a Jhye Richardson. They both have a chance of playing some Test cricket in that Ashes series and that might just spark the bowling group on a little bit as well," said Ricky Ponting.

Ricky Ponting weighs up the contenders to fill the middle order, and the fast bowlers he thinks could revitalise the attack for this summer's Ashes https://t.co/uz3hEeWEnO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 26, 2021

Jhye Richardson has earned his place back in the Australian white-ball team but has not played a Test match since February of 2019. The right-arm quick has featured in 17 first-class games so far, scalping 67 wickets at a strike rate of 52.30.

Meanwhile, Riley Meredith is yet to play a single Test match. He made his T20I debut earlier this year against New Zealand. Meredith has 53 wickets to his name in 18 first-class appearances.

Ricky Ponting feels Travis Head, Marcus Harris or Moises Henriques could play in the middle order

Marcus Harris has played as an opener in all of his 10 Test appearances for Australia.

Ricky Ponting also offered his views on the team's middle order. The former Ashes winner believed there was a three-way race for a spot in the middle order. According to Ponting, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, or Marcus Harris could bat in the team's middle order.

"I think they've just got to work on who their best player is and if it's Harris, if it's Head, if it's Henriques – work out who it is and give them a chance there. That's probably just going to come down to the weight of runs. Out of those three guys, I think one of them will be batting in the middle," added Ricky Ponting.