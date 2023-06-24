Jimmy Peirson joins Australia squad as replacement for Josh Inglis in Ashes 2023

Queensland player Jimmy Peirson on Saturday, June 24, joined Australia's squad as a replacement for Josh Inglis for the ongoing Ashes Test series against England.

Peirson has played 65 first-class matches across eight years. He majorly plays for the Queensland men's team in the Sheffield Shield (Australia's red-ball domestic competition). He has scored 3024 runs at an average of 34.75, including six centuries, apart from his 214 dismissals behind the wickets.

The 30-year-old will replace Josh Inglis in the 17-member squad led by Pat Cummins ahead of the second Test. The decision to include Peirson was made on May 26 after learning that Inglis will return back to Perth for the birth of his first child.

Peirson, who leads Brisbane Heat in the absence of regular skipper Usman Khawaja in the BBL, will join the Australian Test squad as a backup wicketkeeper to Alex Carey.

During the Birmingham Test, Carey scored an important 66 runs in Australia's first innings, where was involved in a 118-run stand with opener Khawaja for the sixth wicket.

Mitchell Starc likely to join Australia playing XI at Lord's

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald hinted at the possibility of senior bowler Mitchell Starc's return to the team in the Lord's Test. The left-arm pacer was dropped from the playing XI in order to play Josh Hazlewood, who recovered from an Achilles injury.

Scott Boland conceded 147 runs from 26 overs across the two innings and returned with just two wickets - one in each innings. Reacting to Boland's hammering in the Ashes opener, McDonald said:

"We'd seen the way they go about it, they are ultra-aggressive. But I think Scott Boland, that match-up probably surprised us how aggressive they were against Scott. So that's something we can look at and find better ways through."

The second Ashes Test between England and Australia will start on June 28 at Lord's. The Aussies lead the five-match series 1-0 following their dramatic two-wicket win on the final day at Edgbaston.

