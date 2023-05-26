Jimmy Peirson to replace Josh Inglis in Australia's squad for second Ashes Test

Uncapped gloveman Jimmy Peirson has been called up for the second Ashes Test to replace Josh Inglis as the reserve keeper for the upcoming series in England. Inglis will return to Perth to be with his partner, Megan, for the birth of their first child.

Inglis will be in the squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at The Oval and the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. According to Cricket Australia, he will join the squad later in the series.

Meanwhile, Peirson, who trained with the Test group in Brisbane last week, has impressed at domestic and Australia A levels with his glovework. The 30-year-old is one of the leading keepers in the domestic circuit, and his returns have increased exponentially.

The Queensland keeper-batter delivered a productive performance in the 2022-23 Sheffield Shield season, mustering 460 runs in ten matches at 57.35 with two centuries and a fifty. He hit an unbeaten 128 for Australia A on their Sri Lanka tour last year to spearhead a 370-run chase in Hambantota.

"If someone's pipping you, you want to be better than them" - Jimmy Peirson

During an interview with cricket.com.au in 2021, Jimmy Peirson underlined that competition is one of the most significant driving factors for him. He elaborated:

"There's one 'keeper in every side so you know who's doing your job, and you know who's going for the same job as you, so you're aware of how they're going. It's great to have that competition. That's what drives you to be the best you can be. If someone's pipping you, you want to be better than them. That's certainly one of my great driving factors: I want to be the best, I want to be the next man in."

Alex Carey, who debuted in during the 2021-22 Ashes series in international red-ball cricket, remains Australia's first-choice keeper in Tests and ODIs.

