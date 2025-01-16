Jitesh Sharma pulls off a stunning catch to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semi-final clash

Vidarbha wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma pulled off an absolutely stunning catch to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad during the second Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semi-final clash on Thursday, January 16.
Batting first, Vidarbha posted a massive total of 380/3 from their 50 overs. Under pressure chasing a big target, Maharashtra suffered an early blow, losing the wicket of their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for just 7 runs off 13 deliveries.
On the third delivery of the third over, pacer Darshan Nalkande bowled a quick short ball that Gaikwad tried to pull. However, he was beaten for pace and ended up top-edging the delivery. The ball went high up in the air but went away from wicket-keeper Jitesh, who had to run about 20 yards to his left and put in a full fledged dive to complete the catch.
It was a top effort that saw the back of the Maharashtra skipper in a crucial Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semi-final clash. Jitesh had his eyes on the ball the entire time and then threw himself full stretch to pull off a blinder of a catch.
Watch the video of the incredible catch, posted by BCCI Domestic on X (formerly Twitter) below:
Vidarbha's Karun Nair continues unbelievable run in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25
Earlier as Vidarbha batted first, skipper Karun Nair continued his sensational form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Karun smashed an unbeaten 88 off just 44 deliveries, striking at 200, including 9 fours and 5 sixes in his knock.
After hundreds from Dhruv Shorey and Yash Rathod, Karun's quick-fire knock gave them a solid finish as Vidarbha posted a mammoth total of 380/3.
The right-hander has been scoring runs for fun in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He has slammed 752 runs from just seven innings with an unbelievable average of 752 and a strike-rate of 125.96. Moreover, he has smashed five hundreds and missed our narrowly on another one in this match.
He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament as well and has been incredibly consistent, batting like a dream. The winner between Vidarbha and Maharashtra will face Karnataka in the final.
