Jitesh Sharma pulls off a stunning catch to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semi-final clash

Vidarbha wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma pulled off an absolutely stunning catch to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad during the second Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semi-final clash on Thursday, January 16.

Batting first, Vidarbha posted a massive total of 380/3 from their 50 overs. Under pressure chasing a big target, Maharashtra suffered an early blow, losing the wicket of their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for just 7 runs off 13 deliveries.

On the third delivery of the third over, pacer Darshan Nalkande bowled a quick short ball that Gaikwad tried to pull. However, he was beaten for pace and ended up top-edging the delivery. The ball went high up in the air but went away from wicket-keeper Jitesh, who had to run about 20 yards to his left and put in a full fledged dive to complete the catch.

Trending

It was a top effort that saw the back of the Maharashtra skipper in a crucial Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semi-final clash. Jitesh had his eyes on the ball the entire time and then threw himself full stretch to pull off a blinder of a catch.

Watch the video of the incredible catch, posted by BCCI Domestic on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Expand Tweet

Vidarbha's Karun Nair continues unbelievable run in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Earlier as Vidarbha batted first, skipper Karun Nair continued his sensational form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Karun smashed an unbeaten 88 off just 44 deliveries, striking at 200, including 9 fours and 5 sixes in his knock.

After hundreds from Dhruv Shorey and Yash Rathod, Karun's quick-fire knock gave them a solid finish as Vidarbha posted a mammoth total of 380/3.

The right-hander has been scoring runs for fun in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He has slammed 752 runs from just seven innings with an unbelievable average of 752 and a strike-rate of 125.96. Moreover, he has smashed five hundreds and missed our narrowly on another one in this match.

He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament as well and has been incredibly consistent, batting like a dream. The winner between Vidarbha and Maharashtra will face Karnataka in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️