Joburg Super Kings star snaffles one-handed stunner in JSK vs SEC SA20 2025 match [Watch]

South African and Joburg Super Kings keeper-batter Donovan Fereira pulled off a stunning one-handed catch in the SA20 2025 against the SunRisers Eastern Cape on Sunday. The 26-year-old's catch had comfortably prevented the ball from going for a six in the innings.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of the innings sent down by Hardus Viljoen. Beyers Swanepoel crashed a short-pitched delivery towards deep point which seemed to head for a maximum. Fereira, stationed near the boundary, stuck his right palm nonchalantly and took the catch comfortably, leaving the commentators surprised as they labeled it 'impossible'. As a result, Swanepoel departed for a golden duck.

Having chosen to bat first, the SunRisers' innings went nowhere as they started by losing Zak Crawley in the very first ball of the innings. Only David Bedingham (48), Tristan Stubbs (37), and Marco Jansen (22) got to double figures as the defending champions' innings lasted only 19 overs, scoring 118.

Joburg Super Kings secure bonus points by flattening the SunRisers Eastern Cape

Devon Conway stayed unbeaten on 76. (Credits: JSK X)

The Super Kings made short work of the chase by scoring the required 119 runs only in 14 overs. This is despite losing their captain Faf du Plessis (15) in the sixth over of the innings.

Devon Conway scored an explosive and unbeaten 56-ball 76 with 11 fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Wihan Lubbe stayed not out on 25, as his partnership with Conway amounted to an unbroken 85. Although Hardus Viljoen snaffled figures of 4-0-24-0, Lutho Sipamla earned the Player of the Match award due to figures of 3-1-13-3.

The nine-wicket loss meant that the Super Kings had broken the SunRisers' four-game winning streak. Du Plessis and Co. have won only their third game of the tournament, which means they still have some work to do. The Yellow Army will next face the Pretoria Capitals on January 28, while the SunRisers will face MI Cape Town on the 29.

