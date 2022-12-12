Former England skipper Joe Root became only the third cricketer in history to score 10000 runs and pick up 50 wickets in Test cricket. He achieved the feat during the ongoing second Test against Pakistan in Multan.

Root reached the milestone when he dismissed Faheem Ashraf in the 70th over of Pakistan's second innings at the Multan Cricket Stadium. It was a tossed-up delivery from the off-spinner and Faheem tried to push at it. The ball turned very little to take the batter's edge and presented a simple catch to Zak Crawley at slips.

Root joins South African legend Jacques Kallis and former Australian skipper Steve Waugh in scoring 10000 runs and claiming 50 wickets in the longest format.

10000 runs + 50 wickets (3 players)

- Jacques Kallis 13289+292

- Steve Waugh 10927+92

- Joe Root 10629+50



In Test cricket...

10000 runs + 50 wickets + 150 catches (2 players)

- Jacques Kallis 13289+292+200

- Joe Root 10629+50+166



Root currently has 10629 Test runs and 50 wickets under his belt. Waugh has 10927 runs and 92 wickets, while Kallis tops the chart with 13289 runs and 292 wickets.

England need three wickets to win the series

The ongoing Test hangs by the thread as the visitors need only three wickets to wrap up the series after winning the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs. Pakistan, on the other hand, need 64 more runs to save the series, with Agha Salman and Abrar Ahmed in the middle at Lunch on Day 4.

Earlier in the day, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Nawaz showed great tenacity to frustrate the English bowlers by taking them for runs. Nothing happened for the spinners either, with Root only picking up the wicket of Faheem.

England took the new ball as soon as it was available but runs were hard to stop. Eventually, Ben Stokes handed the ball to Mark Wood, who employed a short-pitch ploy that worked for the tourists. Both Nawaz and Shakeel fell to catches down the leg as the hosts reel at 291/7.

The momentum will be with Stokes and Co. as they look to run over Pakistan's tail and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

