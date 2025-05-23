Joe Root creates two contrasting records by reaching 13,000 runs on Day 1 of ENG vs ZIM 2025 Test

Ace England batter Joe Root created contrasting records on his way to 13,000 Test runs on day one of the one-off four-day Test against Zimbabwe at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. While the Yorkshire batter became the slowest batter to reach 13,000 runs by innings, he is the fastest to get to the landmark in terms of matches played.

Needing 28 runs to reach the milestone, the Englishman did so by taking a single off the 80th over of the innings off the bowling of Victor Nyauchi. After becoming the first England cricketer to reach the 13000-run mark, he raised his bat as the crowd at the Trent Bridge applauded his achievement. The former England Test captain reached the 13000-run milestone in 153 Tests, beating Jacques Kallis (159), Rahul Dravid (160), Ricky Ponting (162), and Sachin Tendulkar (163).

However, the veteran became the slowest to that milestone as he accomplished it in 279 innings, overtaking Dravid, who achieved in 277 innings. The other three are Ponting (275), Kallis (269) and Tendulkar (266).

Joe Root falls for 34, but England dominate Zimbabwe comprehensively on day one in Nottingham

Blessing Muzarabani celebrates Joe Root's wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Towering quick Blessing Muzarabani got the better of Root, who went for the pull off the extra bounce produced by the right-arm speedster. With Sean Williams taking a comfortable catch at fine leg, the Yorkshire batter had to walk back for 34 off 44 deliveries.

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine had earlier won the toss and opted to field, keeping in mind the overhead conditions. However, the visitors had a long day on the field, with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett slamming centuries, putting on a 231-run opening stand. Ollie Pope, who is still unbeaten on 169, added 137 with Crawley and 111 with Root.

The home side reached 498/3 at Stumps, making it the highest score on day one of a Test in England.

