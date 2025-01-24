Joe Root dismissed for golden duck by England teammate in PR vs DSG in SA20 2025 match [Watch]

England and Paarl Royals batter Joe Root fell for his first golden duck in SA20 history on Thursday. He perished in the very first over of the innings against the Durban Super Giants. The Englishman poked one to slip, giving the Super Giants a massive opening.

With Chris Woakes taking the new ball and bowling the first over, the right-arm seamer invited the poke and the 34-year-old took the bait. The Yorkshire batter flashed his bat outside edge but only managed to get an edge and Heinrich Klaasen took the catch in front of his face to his right.

The former England Test skipper has struggled to find a spot in the national T20 side. However, the elegant right-hander has performed well in the third edition of SA20. In six innings, he has accumulated 201 runs, averaging 50.25, including a best of 92*.

Joe Root had earlier dismissed Kane Williamson to register economical figures

Joe Root. (Image Credits: Paarl Royals X)

Meanwhile, the No.1 ranked Test batter bagged the big wicket of Kane Williamson in the third over of his spell to dent the Super Giants in the first innings. Root eventually finished with figures of 4-0-18-1. Bjorn Fortuin and Eshan Malinga also took one wicket each.

However, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-23-2, getting rid of Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen. Only De Kock (43) and JJ Smuts (32) managed to score more than run a ball as Durban reached 142 in their stipulated 20 overs.

The Royals lead the standings with four wins in five matches. The Super Giants, by contrast, are at the bottom with three losses in six games, with two going as no result. As things stand, the Paarl-based franchise should win the contest against the Super Giants comfortably.

The Super Giants finished as the runners-up of the 2024 edition but are likely to miss out on the same big time.

