Joe Root holes out to Virat Kohli as Ravindra Jadeja dismisses him again in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 [Watch]

Ravindra Jadeja provided the key breakthrough by dismissing Joe Root in the second ODI between India and England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. Root holed out to Virat Kohli at wide of long-off, departing for 69 runs off 72 balls. His knock was laced with six boundaries.

The dismissal came in the 43rd over of England’s innings. Jadeja bowled a slower delivery and Root made some room to play it over extra cover but ended up playing straight into the hands of Kohli, who completed a regulation catch. This was the fifth instance when Jadeja dismissed the former England skipper. The left-arm spinner had trapped Root lbw in the first ODI.

With the wicket, England lost half their side for 248. At the time of writing, the tourists were 272/7.

Ravindra Jadeja impresses with the ball again in the second ODI against England

Ravindra Jadeja continued his heroics with the ball in the second ODI against England in Cuttack. The 36-year-old finished with excellent figures of 3/35 in his 10 overs. Besides Root, he also dismissed Ben Duckett and Jamie Overton.

He had returned with figures of 3/26 in the first ODI, where the Men in Blue won by four wickets to go 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.

In the contest, Jadeja also became the fifth Indian bowler to bag 600 wickets in international cricket. It was his first 50-over match after the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

The southpaw has been equally handy with the bat. He is critical to India’s success in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, February 20.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently lauded Ravindra Jadeja for his exploits in the series opener. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder said on his YouTube channel ‘Ash ki Baat’ (via News 18):

"Our media fails to appreciate when a player does well. Whenever we lose, everyone becomes a villain. He dismissed Joe Root (in the 1st IND vs ENG ODI). Jadeja goes always under the radar. He is a “Jackpot Django". He is +10 in the field, also bowls well, and bats in pressure situations as well. We don’t give Jadeja enough credit.”

