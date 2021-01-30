Joe Root one of the best exponents of the sweep shot, very hard to bowl dot balls to: Jos Buttler

England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler believes it is extremely difficult as a spinner to bowl dot balls to skipper Joe Root, as he picks the length early and uses the sweep shot to perfection.

The England captain led from the front in his side's recently-concluded Test series against Sri Lanka, scoring 426 runs in four innings at a 'Bradmanesque' average of 106.50.

Root's exploits with the bat helped England whitewash Sri Lanka 2-0 in their own den.

Real character from the boys and a fantastic series win! Thank you for all your support back home 🦌🏆 pic.twitter.com/DpgRMX0ULj — Joe Root (@root66) January 25, 2021

Speaking in a pre-series video conference, Buttler explained why it might be a challenge for India's spinners in the upcoming series against England to bowl to Root, even on turning tracks.

"Joe was in fantastic form in Sri Lanka, he has always had a brilliant game to play spin bowling. He is one of the best exponents of the sweep shot and he picks length brilliantly. It is a big strength when playing spin, he is very hard to bowl dot balls at. He scores quickly against spin and he has so many shots, he manages to rotate strike," Jos Buttler said.

The biggest thing about Joe Root was his hunger to bat for long periods in Sri Lanka: Jos Buttler

Along with scoring the highest number of runs in the Test series against Sri Lanka, Joe Root also faced 649 balls - the most by any batsman.

Jos Buttler was amazed by his skipper's willingness to stay at the crease and put a price on his wicket, despite the ball turning square.

🦌 Moose Player of the Match

🦌 Moose Player of the Series

🦌 Moose Ears



Our captain, @root66 ❤️



Scorecard: https://t.co/WmShyGSHSO#SLvENG pic.twitter.com/4xHeGfypoD — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 25, 2021

Buttler reckons Joe Root's fantastic tour to Sri Lanka will keep him in great stead ahead of the all-important four-match Test series against India starting next month.

"He did that fantastically well in Sri Lanka, the biggest thing about him was the hunger shown by him to bat for long periods. He showed great application both mentally and tactically. He is in great form and it is a great place for him to be at just at the start of the year," Jos Buttler opined.

The first Test between India and England will be played at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai from February 5. Although the Chennai pitch has traditionally suited spinners, England will be confident of doing well against the hosts.

Will Joe Root continue his rich vein of form and manage to replicate Sir Alastair Cook's 2012 achievement of leading England to a Test series win in India? Only time will tell.