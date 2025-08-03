Joe Root pays touching tribute to Graham Thorpe after reaching 39th hundred on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Aug 03, 2025 21:51 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Joe Root. (Image Credits: Getty)

England batter Joe Root reached a staggering 39th Test hundred on Day 4 of the ongoing final game of the five-match series against India at The Oval. The Yorkshire batter wore the 'GT' headband in celebration and looked up to the sky to pay tribute to the late Graham Thorpe.

The moment occurred in the 69th over of the innings sent down by Akash Deep. The elegant right-handed batter walked across and nudged the length ball to backward square-leg to complete his hundred.

In celebration, Root removed his headband and wore it again, and pointed to the sky to pay tribute to Thorpe. The 34-year-old's family was also present at the venue, who standed to applaud him, as did the other fans at the stadium.

Watch the clip here:

Thorpe had tragically died by suicide last year and Day 2 of the ongoing Test at The Oval was dedicated to the late cricketer. Fans and players were seen wearing white headbands with 'GT' written on them. Thorpe had also worked with the national team until the 2021-22 Ashes series.

Joe Root stitched a game-changing partnership of 195 with Harry Brook to put England on course

Harry Brook and Joe Root. (Image Credits: Getty)
Meanwhile, Root, the former England captain stitched a breezy 195-run partnership with Harry Brook to bring the home side back into the contest. The pair joined hands after Mohammed Siraj trapped England skipper Ollie Pope for 27, with their score standing at 106-3. At that stage, the hosts needed 268 more runs to win.

Nevertheless, Brook's calculated counter-attack, along with Root's sensible approach, put England in sight of a famous win. Brook was dismissed by Akash Deep for 111, but only after getting a reprieve when on 19 by Siraj's fielding blunder at fine leg.

At the time of writing, the home side were 337/6, needing 37 more runs for victory, with Root dismissed for 105.

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
