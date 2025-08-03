Joe Root pays touching tribute to Graham Thorpe after reaching 39th hundred on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

England batter Joe Root reached a staggering 39th Test hundred on Day 4 of the ongoing final game of the five-match series against India at The Oval. The Yorkshire batter wore the 'GT' headband in celebration and looked up to the sky to pay tribute to the late Graham Thorpe.The moment occurred in the 69th over of the innings sent down by Akash Deep. The elegant right-handed batter walked across and nudged the length ball to backward square-leg to complete his hundred. In celebration, Root removed his headband and wore it again, and pointed to the sky to pay tribute to Thorpe. The 34-year-old's family was also present at the venue, who standed to applaud him, as did the other fans at the stadium.Watch the clip here:Thorpe had tragically died by suicide last year and Day 2 of the ongoing Test at The Oval was dedicated to the late cricketer. Fans and players were seen wearing white headbands with 'GT' written on them. Thorpe had also worked with the national team until the 2021-22 Ashes series.Joe Root stitched a game-changing partnership of 195 with Harry Brook to put England on courseHarry Brook and Joe Root. (Image Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, Root, the former England captain stitched a breezy 195-run partnership with Harry Brook to bring the home side back into the contest. The pair joined hands after Mohammed Siraj trapped England skipper Ollie Pope for 27, with their score standing at 106-3. At that stage, the hosts needed 268 more runs to win.Nevertheless, Brook's calculated counter-attack, along with Root's sensible approach, put England in sight of a famous win. Brook was dismissed by Akash Deep for 111, but only after getting a reprieve when on 19 by Siraj's fielding blunder at fine leg.At the time of writing, the home side were 337/6, needing 37 more runs for victory, with Root dismissed for 105.