Joe Root removes Washington Sundar for 42 with a beauty to end 144-run stand on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

England's Joe Root dismissed Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar for 42 runs on Day 2 of the second Test at Edgbaston on Thursday, July 3. The off-spinner removed the southpaw with a beauty, which straightened after pitching and hit the middle stump in the 139th over of the innings.

The wicket would have come as a sigh of relief for the hosts, who were made to chase leather by Sundar and Shubman Gill. The duo put on 144 runs for the seventh wicket, which was preceded by a 203-run stand between the latter and Ravindra Jadeja, who made 89.

The 42-run knock was an important performance for Sundar, who was picked in the playing XI when many experts and pundits were calling for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion. He survived an early phase of consistent short pitch bowling from the England bowlers before combining with Gill to put enormous pressure on the hosts.

Shubman Gill breaks plethora of records as India near 600 on Day 2 at Edgbaston

The second day of the Edgbaston Test has so far belonged to Shubman Gill. The 25-year-old has made the most of the flat batting pitch and a tiring bowling attack to put India on top in the match.

Gill broke Virat Kohli's record for the highest individual score by an Indian Test captain, in only his second match in charge. He mixed caution with aggression to maintain a good tempo and ensure that England had to find different ways to try and send him back to the pavilion.

Yashasvi Jaiswal again showed why he loves playing against England, making a 107-ball 87, which set the early tone to India making a massive score. At the time of writing, India were 564/7 at Tea on Day 3.

